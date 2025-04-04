The Curiosity Files
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
🔎 The Curiosity Files #14
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
16 hrs ago
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
17
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #14
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
March 2025
🔎 The Curiosity Files #13
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 31
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
30
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #13
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
🔎 The Curiosity Files #12
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 27
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
31
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #12
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
🔎 The Curiosity Files #11
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 23
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
41
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #11
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
🔎 The Curiosity Files #10
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 20
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
45
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #10
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
🔎 The Curiosity Files #9
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 16
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
47
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #9
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
10
🔎 The Curiosity Files #8
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 13
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
44
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #8
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
🔎 The Curiosity Files #7 - The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled (Plutarch)
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 9
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
40
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #7 - The mind is not a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled (Plutarch)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
🔎 The Curiosity Files #6
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 5
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
45
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #6
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
🔎 The Curiosity Files #5 - Are you curious enough to read?
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Mar 2
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
45
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #5 - Are you curious enough to read?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
February 2025
🔎 The Curiosity Files #4 - World's oldest pyramid? 22,000 year old transportation tool · Secret black hole energy · Mind beyond the brain ·…
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Feb 27
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
41
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #4 - World's oldest pyramid? 22,000 year old transportation tool · Secret black hole energy · Mind beyond the brain · Switch rejuvenates ageing cells · Powerlessly storing data
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
🔎 The Curiosity Files #3
Curiously exploring the mysteries of our past, present, and future
Feb 23
•
CF - The Curiosity Files
68
Share this post
The Curiosity Files
🔎 The Curiosity Files #3
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
11
© 2025 The Curiosity Files
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts