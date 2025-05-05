“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Oldest Bone Spear Tip in Europe, from 80,000 BC, Made by Neanderthals. Archaeologists working in the Caucasus Mountains have uncovered a surprising piece of evidence that reshapes our understanding of Neanderthal intelligence and craftsmanship. Found in Mezmaiskaya Cave in the Caucasus Mountains of southern Russia, the object is now the oldest known bone projectile point in Europe.

UW-Led Study Challenges Theories of Earlier Human Arrival in Americas. A new analysis of archaeological sites in the Americas challenges relatively new theories that the earliest human inhabitants of North America arrived before the migration of people from Asia across the Bering Strait.

The Real Labyrinth Scans You Missed: Faiyum’s Ancient Secrets. The Labyrinth of Hawara once captivated the Western world through Herodotus’s fifth-century BCE account. Describing a massive complex near Lake Moeris with twelve roofed courts and 3,000 chambers, half above and half below ground.

Metal objects unearthed near volcano reveal secrets of 3,400-year-old European people. People who lived in western Hungary between 13th and 6th centuries BC were likely tribal societies led by elite warriors

Garden of Eden in Giza? New study calls Pyramid the Bible’s Tree of Life. The study draws on digitized medieval maps, scriptural passages, and light‑path simulations to settle a question that has enticed theologians and archaeologists for generations—where, if anywhere, Eden might have existed in real space.

Depictions of the Milky Way found in Ancient Egyptian imagery. As the goddess of the sky, Nut is often depicted as a star-studded woman arched over her brother, the earth god Geb. She protects the earth from being flooded by the encroaching waters of the void and plays a key role in the Solar cycle, swallowing the Sun as it sets at dusk and giving birth to it once more as it rises at dawn.

The Hero with a Thousand Faces by Joseph Campbell Since its release in 1949, The Hero with a Thousand Faces has influenced millions of readers by combining the insights of modern psychology with Joseph Campbell’s revolutionary understanding of comparative mythology. In these pages, Campbell outlines the Hero’s Journey, a universal motif of adventure and transformation that runs through virtually all of the world’s mythic traditions. He also explores the Cosmogonic Cycle, the mythic pattern of world creation and destruction.

