“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Prehistoric humans made 12,000-mile trek from Asia to South America…

Earth’s strongest solar storm hit over 14,000 years ago…

Mysterious Milky Way circular object defies explanation…

Out-of-body experiences challenge modern views of consciousness…

Does nature remember? A scientist offers a bold theory…

DMT alters brain energy and reshapes conscious experience…

Brain functions like bird flocks, not like machines…

Wild orangutans use vocal signals with complex human-like structure…

Human gene added to mice made their brains grow abnormally large…

Ancient gene protecting from HIV traced to one person 8,000 years ago…

Are fungi just smart—or possibly even conscious?

Birds’ mitochondria give them turbo power for epic flights…

Dolphins may communicate using shared whistle-like “words”…

Human DNA mutates faster than previously believed…

UFO struck fighter jet during Arizona military encounter…

Frozen light theory offers origin of dark matter…

Are black holes cosmic glitches in our reality?

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

The Cosmic Pulse of Life: The Revolutionary Biological Power Behind UFOs by Trevor James Constable This book presents evidence that UFOs are mainly invisible and consist of both physical craft and living, biological creatures. The author convincingly shows that our atmosphere is the home of huge, invisible living organisms that are sometimes confused with spacecraft when they became visible. Mr. Constable has photographed both types of UFOs with special infrared film, some of which are reproduced in this expanded and updated edition. In 1996, NASA used ultraviolet-sensitive videotape to record swarms of invisible UFOs that looked like Constable's earlier photos.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations