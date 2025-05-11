“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Neanderthals Linked to 200,000-Year-Old German Spears Long before modern humans arrived in Europe, early members of the human family tree were engineering wooden spears to hunt prey along the shores of an ancient lake in central Germany.

Archaeologists Found Someone They Never Expected in an Ancient Chinese Tomb: a Blonde Man. The figures painted on the tomb all appeared to be of the Han ethnicity—except for one: a figure painted with blond hair and a beard.

'Hugely Significant' Stone Circles in Scotland Suggest Early Human Arrival. Until recently, there hadn't been any clear evidence of a human population in Scotland before the Holocene, the current geological epoch that began about 11,700 years ago.

A Mysterious White Patch Crowns the Sahara’s Highest Volcano—It’s Not Snow, and It Could Change Everything You Know! A recent image taken from the International Space Station (ISS) has captured a curious sight atop the Emi Koussi volcano, located in northern Chad, the highest peak in the Sahara Desert. The white patch visible at the summit initially suggests a blanket of snow, but it is far from it. Instead, this patch is the dried-up bed of a small lake, now covered in salt.

Archaeologists accidentally unearth hidden ‘papal palace’ under Rome. Archaeologists have unearthed a hidden ancient palace under Rome that was likely home to the Popes between the ninth and thirteenth centuries AD before the Vatican seat was established.

📖 Today’s Book

American Cosmic: UFOs, Religion, Technology by D.W. Pasulka More than half of American adults and more than seventy-five percent of young Americans believe in intelligent extraterrestrial life. This level of belief rivals that of belief in God. American Cosmic examines the mechanisms at work behind the thriving belief system in extraterrestrial life, a system that is changing and even supplanting traditional religions.

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Are We Wrong About Black Holes? A Radical Theory Challenges Einstein. Scientists are exploring new models — including ones without event horizons — that challenge classical physics. With next-gen observations, we might finally glimpse what lies beyond.

Scientists Say That Something Very Weird Is Going on With the Universe Scientists recently found that dark energy, the mysterious form driving the accelerating expansion of the universe, could be weakening over time.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Consciousness All the Way Down: The Next Scientific Revolution? The article explores the idea that consciousness may be a fundamental aspect of reality, challenging traditional scientific assumptions that it emerges solely from complex brain processes. Drawing on insights from both neuroscience and quantum physics, it argues that treating consciousness as intrinsic to the fabric of the universe could help resolve deep paradoxes in both fields.

The Molecular Bond That Helps Secure Your Memories. How do memories last a lifetime when the molecules that form them turn over within days, weeks or months? An interaction between two proteins points to a molecular basis for memory.

The Research That Rethinks Neuroscience & Biology Hans Busstra talks to Dr. Bernardo Kastrup about the groundbreaking work of Professor Michael Levin and Dr. Christof Koch. They point to a more holistic, perhaps even fundamental, role for information and consciousness in nature. Though Levin and Koch make no explicit metaphysical claims in their work, their empirical findings and views are very much in line with analytic idealism.

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Biology, not physics, holds the key to reality. Three centuries after Newton framed reality in fixed laws and deterministic equations, science has reached a radically new frontier. The biosphere – life’s evolving web – is not a clockwork mechanism but a self-creating, unpredictable system. Organisms constantly repurpose their worlds in ways that cannot, even in principle, be foreseen or captured in a mathematical framework. Science must now confront a bold idea: reality is not fully governed by any law.

All living things emit an eerie glow that is snuffed out upon death. Our bodies emit a stream of low-energy photons, and now experiments in mice have revealed that this ghostly glow is cut off when we die.

Chimpanzee study reveals musical secrets of humans’ ancient ancestor. Chimpanzees drum on tree trunks with regular rhythms, suggesting rhythmic drumming may predate humans, a new study reveals. This discovery offers intriguing insights into the potential rhythmic abilities of our last common ancestor, shared some six million years ago.

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

AI hallucinations are getting worse – and they're here to stay. An AI leaderboard suggests the newest reasoning models used in chatbots are producing less accurate results because of higher hallucination rates. Experts say the problem is bigger than that.

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

Durham Declaration on SETI and UAP Research This declaration calls for serious, transparent, and interdisciplinary academic research into both the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) and unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), recognizing them as legitimate scientific pursuits. It urges mainstream acceptance of these fields, free from stigma or outside agendas, and advocates for their inclusion in public policy discussions.

Strange flying objects reported near Arizona Air Force ranges: FAA. FAA documents from recent years confirm U.S. Air Force pilots have reported numerous encounters with strange flying objects, sometimes in swarms, in their Arizona training ranges.

Extraterrestrial tongues. Imagining how aliens might communicate prepares us for first contact and illuminates the nature of our own languages.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Quantum experiments now show that when a particle is observed continuously in a closed loop, it becomes more stable and coherent—challenging the idea that observation merely collapses reality. This suggests that sustained awareness might not just witness reality, but actively shape and stabilize it, echoing ancient teachings that presence is a creative force.

Finding Beauty and Truth in Mundane Occurrences. The physicist Sidney Nagel delights in solving mysteries of the universe that are hiding in plain sight. Share

