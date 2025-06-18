“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Ancient DNA reveals Native Americans migrated to Asia thousands of years ago…

Jupiter’s volcanic moon Io defies theories—its inner workings still a mystery…

Strange moon rocks found magnetized—despite no magnetic field…

Milky Way flaps like wings as it flies through space at 600 km/s…

Human brain emits unexplained glow—may play role in consciousness…

Forgotten memories still shape your behaviour, new research shows…

Brain wave sync linked to intelligence—timing may be everything…

Solid rock flows 1,700 miles below Earth’s surface…

Death may not be final—cells activate genes and move after organism dies…

Crazy ants show swarm intelligence—colonies think like a brain…

Squid eyes evolved to master deep-sea vision—how biology beat the dark…

The Night of the Triangles—1983 mass sighting over Wales still unexplained…

Relying on AI like ChatGPT may reduce cognitive engagement, study finds…

Engineers trying to mimic feathers—nature’s unsolved aerodynamic wonder…

Do numbers really exist—or are they stories we tell ourselves?

Is space-time made of memory? A radical idea could rewrite physics…

Is gravity just entropy in disguise? New theory stirs quiet excitement…

Fifth force of nature may be hiding inside atoms, scientists suggest…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Life Itself: Its Origin and Nature by Francis Crick (Nobel prize winner who deciphered helical structure of DNA) Addresses the ultimate scientific question of the nature of life, using the hypothetical scenario that life originated on earth when a rocket carrying primitive spores was sent to earth by a higher civilization

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations