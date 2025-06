鈥淐uriosity is its own reason. Aren鈥檛 you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?鈥 Albert Einstein

Ancient DNA reveals Native Americans migrated to Asia thousands of years ago鈥

Jupiter鈥檚 volcanic moon Io defies theories鈥攊ts inner workings still a mystery鈥

Strange moon rocks found magnetized鈥攄espite no magnetic field鈥

Milky Way flaps like wings as it flies through space at 600 km/s鈥

Human brain emits unexplained glow鈥攎ay play role in consciousness鈥

Forgotten memories still shape your behaviour, new research shows鈥

Brain wave sync linked to intelligence鈥攖iming may be everything鈥

Solid rock flows 1,700 miles below Earth鈥檚 surface鈥

Death may not be final鈥攃ells activate genes and move after organism dies鈥

Crazy ants show swarm intelligence鈥攃olonies think like a brain鈥

Squid eyes evolved to master deep-sea vision鈥攈ow biology beat the dark鈥

The Night of the Triangles鈥1983 mass sighting over Wales still unexplained鈥

Relying on AI like ChatGPT may reduce cognitive engagement, study finds鈥

Engineers trying to mimic feathers鈥攏ature鈥檚 unsolved aerodynamic wonder鈥

Do numbers really exist鈥攐r are they stories we tell ourselves?

Is space-time made of memory? A radical idea could rewrite physics鈥

Is gravity just entropy in disguise? New theory stirs quiet excitement鈥

Fifth force of nature may be hiding inside atoms, scientists suggest鈥

and much, much more鈥.

Life Itself: Its Origin and Nature by Francis Crick (Nobel prize winner who deciphered helical structure of DNA) Addresses the ultimate scientific question of the nature of life, using the hypothetical scenario that life originated on earth when a rocket carrying primitive spores was sent to earth by a higher civilization

