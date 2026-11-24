“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

Ancient humans survived in China’s tropical rainforests far longer than expected.

13,000-year-old skeleton emerges among Mexico’s earliest known inhabitants.

Oregon discoveries challenge the accepted timeline of human arrival in America.

Earth briefly developed four radiation belts after an extraordinary solar storm.

Scientists cannot explain the strange movements of an asteroid-like object.

The science of awe may reveal something profound about consciousness.

Ancient viral DNA may help explain what makes human brains unique.

Scientists are finally uncovering the secrets behind the Grand Canyon.

Bumblebees demonstrate intelligence despite fewer than a million neurons.

Newly released UFO files reveal plans for an underground exotic-material vault.

Antarctica’s oldest human remains belong to a mysterious woman.

Are infinitesimals real, or mathematical inventions underpinning calculus?

M.C. Escher’s bizarre art reveals mathematical worlds

and much, much more….

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