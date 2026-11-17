“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

Lost underwater world of Aquaterra could rewrite human history.

Did humans reach the Americas almost 33,000 years ago?

Scientists detect an invisible object challenging our understanding of the cosmos.

NASA finds preserved organic molecules deep beneath Mars’s surface.

Bees may have feelings, challenging how we understand consciousness.

Scientists uncover how the brain decides which memories survive.

Three-million-year-old fossil reveals a far more complicated human family tree.

Could metabolism have sparked life before the first living cells?

Scientists record brain activity during strange out-of-body experiences.

Schrödinger’s cat may be haunted by its quantum past.

Einstein’s relativity reveals chemical bonds that defy textbook rules.

and much, much more….

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