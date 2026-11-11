“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

59,000-year-old Neanderthal molar reveals the earliest evidence of dentistry

Ancient DNA confirms the Goths’ legendary origins in Scandinavia

A lost human population vanished from Europe 45,000 years ago

Voyager 1 approaches a staggering milestone, nearly one light-day away

Could our Sun still have an undiscovered stellar companion?

Scientists discover signs of consciousness during clinical death

Could memory hold the key to understanding consciousness and the soul?

Did gum disease help shape the evolution of humanity?

Scientists discover mysterious foreign cells hiding inside the human brain

Researchers recreate mysterious ball-lightning-like phenomenon

Forgotten particle could explain why matter survived the Big Bang

Could the universe be 26.7 billion years old, without dark matter?

and much, much more….

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🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

We used ancient DNA to track the origins and spread of the Germanic and Celtic languages – new research Why do people speak Germanic languages such as English in England and Swedish in Sweden, but Celtic languages in Ireland, Wales and Brittany? The dispersal of languages is one of the enigmas of European prehistory.

First evidence of Neandertal dentistry found in ancient molar The 59,000-year-old molar was drilled out to ease the pain of infection

A barbarian tribe’s mythic origin story is true, ancient DNA reveals Skeletons across Europe confirm the Goths surged out of Scandinavia before sacking Rome.

New finds reveal 120,000 years of Denisovan history Researchers report thousands of fossils and artifacts left by Denisovans at Bianfu Cave, China

Ancient DNA revealed a lost human population that appears to have gone extinct 45,000 years ago—and it changes everything we thought we knew The individuals lived approximately 42,000 to 49,000 years ago, during a remarkable period when modern humans were entering a Europe still inhabited by Neanderthals. They belonged to one of the earliest known branches of Homo sapiens to establish itself this far north. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Farthest human-made object in space loses contact, goes nearly one light-day away from Earth Voyager 1 is approaching a milestone that will put it 24 light-hours from Earth. Its latest communications interruption has raised fresh questions.

Our Sun’s Undiscovered Stellar Nemesis Is Still Out There, Says Physicist Richard Muller, a well-known professor emeritus of physics at the University of California Berkeley, put forth the idea that long period comets that visit our inner solar system are not just caused by passing stars perturbing the outer edges of the Oort Cloud. But they are also perturbed by a low mass red dwarf star (dubbed Nemesis) that along with our Sun is orbiting around a common center of gravity.

All 5 genetic “letters” of DNA and RNA discovered in a 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Scientists have discovered all five essential nucleobases used in DNA and RNA in pristine samples from asteroid Ryugu, revealing that key ingredients for life existed in space billions of years ago. The remarkable finding adds to growing evidence from other asteroids and meteorites that these molecules were widespread throughout the early Solar System.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Life after death mystery deepens as scientists find signs of consciousness in ‘clinically dead’ patients The findings suggest that ‘consciousness may be preserved even during states of reversible clinical death,’ the team wrote.

Consciousness and Its Spacetime Headset What if spacetime is not fundamental, but instead emerges from consciousness? In this exploration, Donald Hoffman challenges conventional assumptions about the nature of reality, proposing that theories of consciousness based on spacetime and its objects—such as neurons and circuits—cannot fully explain the richness of conscious experience.

Why Memory May Be Essential to Consciousness Victoria Trumbull revisits Augustine and Henri Bergson to explore memory as the continuity underlying mental life. She challenges the idea that remembering is simply retrieving stored information, examining how the past remains active in present experience and what this might reveal about the soul. Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Crossed Brain Wiring May Trace Back 500 Million Years To Ancient Fish Eyes A stroke on the right side of the brain can weaken or numb the left side of the body. Wiggling the toes on a left foot sends a command from the right side of the brain, a crossover seen in humans and most other mammals. A new paper in Frontiers in Neuroanatomy traces the origins of this setup back roughly 500 million years, long before mammals or even limbs existed, and proposes that it has less to do with better performance than with the brain’s evolutionary history.

Secret of Human Evolution: Gum Disease? Analysis of infection-related jawbone lesions finds some in early hominins but a significant increase in the genus Homo. This may not have been coincidence

The Hidden Cells in Your Brain That Don’t Belong to You Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

Scientists Create Mysterious Ball Lightning-Like Phenomenon in Laboratory Breakthrough Among the rarest and most puzzling electrical phenomena, ball lightning has fascinated researchers for centuries, although the exact mechanisms behind its formation remain elusive. Generally described as luminous spheres of self-contained electricity that float through the atmosphere, these rare manifestations can sometimes last for several seconds.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Forgotten Particle Could Answer The Mystery of Why We Exist, Say Physicists The Big Bang should have been the start and the end of the Universe, as we understand it. In many ways, the cosmos likes balance, so it’s thought the Big Bang should have made matter and antimatter in equal amounts, leading them to destroy each other and leave only space and energy. Physicists now propose a new explanation for that imbalance, suggesting that our cosmic savior could have been something just as mysterious: an overlooked, hypothesized ‘ghost’ particle that could potentially solve multiple cosmological mysteries.

Theory predicting an older universe without dark matter or dark energy passes key cosmological tests An alternative model in which the universe is 26.7 billion years old and needs neither dark matter nor dark energy has held up against several major cosmology tests, according to a new University of Ottawa study.

Fifth Dimension Found At LHC? Two physicists in France say they have spotted something odd in data from the Large Hadron Collider: heavy particles that could only exist if space has an extra dimension. If they’re right, it would be one of the biggest discoveries in physics in decades. But there are some problems with their story.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!