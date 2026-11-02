“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

Polynesian ancestors of Hawaiians and Easter Islanders shared a mysterious past…

Little Foot skeleton may reveal an entirely unknown human species…

Did humans reach the Americas 30,000 years ago?

NASA discovers surprising radiation patterns near the Moon…

Saturn’s moon Enceladus may be more hospitable to life…

Why learning a new movement seems to stretch time…

Did ancient humans experience their thoughts as a collective consciousness?

Human speech follows the same surprising patterns as birdsong…

How spiders transform tangled proteins into nature’s toughest material…

New quantum theory suggests scientists may have figured out antigravity…

Forgotten particle could help explain why the universe exists…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations