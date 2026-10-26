“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

Spanish cave served as a sacred site for 24,000 years…

World’s oldest shipwreck discovered off the Turkish coast…

A thousand-mile Martian cloud may reveal never-before-seen physics…

Your brain alternates between consciousness 15 times per second…

Could consciousness & meaning exist throughout all living systems?

New fossil pushes back a human ancestor’s timeline by 200,000 years…

One hidden evolutionary rule may explain why animal forms repeat…

Study of 1,000 reincarnation claims reveals a striking pattern…

A sceptic investigating dowsing encounters something unexpected…

Lost Schrödinger manuscript reveals a surprising twist in quantum physics…

Can mathematics expose a fundamental flaw in materialism?

and much, much more….

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🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations