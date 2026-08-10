“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

32 mysterious cave symbols may be humanity’s oldest language…

The world’s oldest weapon dates back 400,000 years…

Humans may have controlled fire far earlier than thought…

Could America’s Ozarks conceal a lost ancient civilisation?

The Milky Way may have dramatically flipped itself…

Curiosity discovers mysterious ancient polygons on Mars…

Earth’s greatest catastrophes may follow a 27-million-year cycle…

The language you speak may reshape how you see…

What if consciousness is the fabric of reality?

Could Lamarck’s forgotten ideas explain evolutionary mysteries?

AI reveals hidden intelligence within plants and fungi…

Cockroaches may possess a strange form of collective memory…

More than 20 giant UFOs spotted racing across Moon…

Philip K. Dick claimed he entered a third reality…

Entropy could reveal a deeper level of reality…

Physicists discover how light might be split into infinity…

and much, much more….

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🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations