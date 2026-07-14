“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

Thousand-ton Cambodian granite statue points back toward ancient India…

Polynesia’s mysterious 1,700-year voyaging pause may finally be explained…

Modern humans and Neanderthals may have shared culture for millennia…

NASA says meteorites can’t explain Mars’ mysterious organic molecules…

James Webb detects possible unknown substance on Pluto and Titan…

Uranus and Neptune may not actually be ice giants…

Michael Levin argues intelligence exists far beyond brains alone…

Radical consciousness theory suggests brains evolved to sense ideas…

Scientists explain why evolution split the human brain in two…

Bumblebees spontaneously solve classic intelligence test without training…

Brain synchronization between people may be scientifically achievable…

Hidden dark force may shape the universe’s missing matter…

Physicists reverse quantum time’s arrow in breakthrough experiment…

and much, much more….

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🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations