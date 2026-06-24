“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

What really happened to the last Neanderthals?

Stonehenge ‘prototype’ discovered…

Milky Way survived colossal galactic collision 11 billion years ago…

Radar study uncovers new secrets beneath Europa’s icy shell…

Could consciousness itself be an illusion?

Brains may predict social interactions before they occur…

Alien consciousness could be stranger than we can imagine…

Plants may communicate through a sophisticated biological dialogue…

Cells possess a hidden energy network linking nucleus and mitochondria…

Earth may have generated its own oceans after all…

Ancient Neanderthal DNA may have helped enable human language…

Could traces of alien technology be hidden in lunar dust?

Why matter exists remains one of physics’ deepest mysteries…

Oxford physicists create an even stranger Schrödinger’s cat…

and much, much more….

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🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

What really happened to the last Neanderthals?

Ancient Ruins Found in Mexico Have ‘Never Before Seen’ Features Dating back to the Early Classic period between 200 and 600 CE, the pre-Hispanic ruins include a flagstone and limestone platform adorned with almost squared lines or figures, as well as the circular stones.

Mysterious Stonehenge ‘Prototype’ Found Just Miles From World-Famous Monument A team from the British firm Wessex Archaeology said the structure would have consisted of two wooden poles 120 meters (394 feet) apart and aligned to point directly at the rising sun during the summer solstice and the setting sun at the winter solstice. Researchers said the discovery predated Stonehenge by around 500 years. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

How The Milky Way Survived An Ancient Galactic Crash About 11 billion years ago, a dwarf galaxy called the Gaia-Sausage-Enceladus slammed into the young Milky Way, severely rattling its spinning disk but failing to destroy it.

Radar echoes from Europa reveal secrets beneath the ice By repeatedly “pinging” Europa with 3.5-centimeter (1.4-inch) radio waves between 2011 and 2024, the team measured how the moon reflects radar signals and confirmed that its icy surface scatters radio energy in an unusually strong and complex way not seen on rocky worlds.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Could Consciousness be an Illusion?

People consciously recognize the meaning of words they can no longer see The team’s findings suggest that people can sometimes pick up the meaning of stimuli that they saw only for a very short time, even if they cannot recall the stimuli’s visual characteristics. They thus appear to support earlier theories suggesting that consciousness depends on a later-stage broadcasting process, as opposed to the gradual creation of sensory representations in the brain.

Your Brain Might Predict Social Interactions Before They Happen The burst of activity seen in some parts of the zebrafish brain suggests that there’s some kind of mental build-up required for social interactions, and one that’s possibly deeply embedded across species evolution.

Consciousness Could Exist in Bodies Nothing Like Ours If life can take hold under wildly different chemical conditions, across that many opportunities, it would be very odd if every successful lineage settled on exactly the same biochemical recipe. Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

World’s largest, deepest, oldest whale graveyard discovered in Indian Ocean Chinese scientists have discovered a massive whale graveyard of around 500 skeletons, some dating back to more than 5 million years

But how did proteins evolve to be so complex?

This ‘Lost City’ Deep Beneath The Ocean Is Unlike Anything Seen Before on Earth Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom.

Plant sentience Pollination, long treated as a largely mechanical transaction, begins to look more like a dialogue

Cells have a secret power line: How the nucleus gets its own private energy supply from mitochondria For decades, biologists assumed a cell’s energy simply diffused to wherever it was needed. It turns out the most important destination of all has a private delivery line.

Where Did Earth Get Its Oceans? Maybe It Made Them Itself. At first, scientists thought Earth’s water came from comets. Then, asteroids. Now, they wonder if Earth’s water is homegrown.

Ancient DNA shared with Neanderthals may explain human language A tiny set of ancient genetic “switches” may have played a surprisingly large role in making human language possible. Researchers found that these DNA regions, which act like volume controls for genes involved in brain development, have an outsized influence on language ability despite making up less than 0.1% of the genome.

Ancient Denisovan DNA still shapes human immunity today Ancient encounters between humans and the mysterious Denisovans are still shaping people today. By analyzing genomes from populations across the Pacific, researchers uncovered evidence that the ancestors of Near Oceanians interbred with at least three different Denisovan groups, leaving behind genetic variants that remain active in modern humans.

Millipedes originated 460 million years ago, study rewrites land animal timeline Researchers have established the first-ever comprehensive evolutionary timeline for all living millipedes.

Story of human evolution rewritten after 1.8-million-year-old cave discovery Hidden deep in the Wonderwerk Cave, a site known for stunning prehistoric discoveries, researchers uncovered burned mammal bones dating up to 1.79 million years. Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

Traces of Alien Technology Could Be Hidden in Moon Dust Our solar system isn’t stationary in comparison to the galaxy. As it orbits the Milky Way, it routinely sweeps through interstellar material, some of which might be made up of pulverized technosignatures.

Could Alien Consciousness Be Unlike Anything We Can Imagine? Non-Human Intelligence May Be Stranger Than We Think Taking inspiration from the idea of Nicholas Copernicus, the researchers argue that since the Earth, and thereby humanity, are not the center of the universe, it is likely that consciousness is also not a unique feature of our planet, or even recognizable biology.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Why the Human Genome’s Tangled Physicality May Confound AI Our genetic heritage is not a blueprint or an algorithm, as many biologists have imagined, but something else entirely.

Why Our Existence Doesn’t Really Make Sense Everything around us – from our bodies to the stars – is made of matter. But according to our best theories, none of it should exist. The big bang should have created equal amounts of matter and antimatter, and that should have caused the newborn universe to annihilate itself instantly. So why are we here?

Oxford physicists just made Schrödinger’s cat even stranger Oxford physicists have created an entirely new type of Schrödinger’s cat-like quantum state using components that are themselves highly quantum in nature. The advance could open new possibilities for more resilient quantum computers and deeper insights into the strange rules that govern the quantum universe.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!