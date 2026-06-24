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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
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I have quite a few that really tickled my fancy in this installment. They were: Ancient Ruins Found in Mexico, Mysterious Stonehenge 'Prototype' Found, Radar echoes from Europa, World’s largest…whale graveyard, 'Lost City' Deep Beneath The Ocean, Oxford physicists just made Schrödinger’s cat…

Thanks for creating the Curiosity Files! So much knowledge I’d never have run across otherwise.

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