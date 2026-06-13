“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

Top Stories

Bronze Age child underwent complex brain surgery 4,000 years ago…

Ancient hominins selected stone sources with remarkable precision…

Ring-shaped “planet factory” offers clues to solar system origins…

Planet Nine mystery deepens as evidence grows more complicated…

Could consciousness be a fundamental property of matter?

Scientists revisit bizarre claims of memories transferred between worms…

Lucid dreamers successfully experience life as animals in dreams…

All-female fish species has survived 100,000 years without males…

Bumblebees solve complex problems without prior training…

Bacteria can learn, remember, and adapt without brains…

Vast underground fungal network spans unimaginable distances…

Engineer claims breakthrough propulsion system could overcome gravity…

Physicists link quantum “magic” to the emergence of gravity and spacetime…

and much, much more….

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