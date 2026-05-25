“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Archaeologists Discover Atlantis-Like City Hidden Beneath Kyrgyzstan Lake The discovery reveals streets, public buildings, and a Muslim cemetery, frozen in time by a powerful earthquake in the 1400s.

Ancient Roman Technique Discovered 8,000 Years Earlier, Study Says In a new study, researchers report that a sophisticated plaster-making technique long credited to the Romans was also used by Neolithic people about 8,000 years earlier.

Mysterious 164-foot underground tunnel uncovered in Jerusalem stuns archaeologists A massive, meticulously engineered tunnel has been uncovered near Kibbutz Ramat Rachel.

Mystery of the ancient giant stone jars of Laos may have been solved In central Laos, the landscape is littered with enormous stone jars, some 3 metres high, and we may be closer to understanding how and when they were used

Lost for 150,000 years: Rainforest discovery upends human history For decades, scientists believed ancient humans avoided dense rainforests, treating them as nearly impossible environments for early survival. But a groundbreaking discovery in West Africa is rewriting that story. Researchers uncovered evidence that humans were living deep within rainforest environments in present-day Côte d’Ivoire around 150,000 years ago — far earlier than anyone thought possible.

A Radical Innovation Helped Archaic Humans Survive a Harsh Ice Age A brainy human relative who lived during an ice age nearly 150,000 years ago adapted to the bitter cold by developing a sophisticated stone-tool industry, according to a new study of a crystal-studded rib bone found in China.

146,000-Year-Old Discovery Rewrites the Story of Human Creativity Crystals preserved inside a prehistoric bone led scientists to revise the estimated age of the archaeological site, suggesting that its stone tools were crafted during a severe ice age.

AI Helps Researchers Identify 3,000-Year-Old Scribes From 5 Million Ancient Cuneiform Symbols Some ancient scribes pressed harder into wet clay. Others left tiny flourishes behind when lifting their stylus from the tablet surface. More than 3,000 years later, those habits are helping researchers recognize individual writers again. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

An Interstellar Comet Passing Through Our Solar System Gave Scientists Their First Taste of Alien Water 3I/ATLAS arrived active, luminous, and close enough to Earth at its peak brightness to make a measurement that researchers had long hoped for but never managed to obtain: the deuterium-to-hydrogen ratio in the water of an object from another star system.

Psyche spacecraft pulls off close Mars flyby on its way to study an asteroid that may be worth $1.5 quintillion During the flyby, the spacecraft rapidly photographed Mars as it crossed from the planet’s nighttime side into daylight.

Ancient Mega-Floods Once Ripped Across Mars and Left This Giant Scar Ancient floods once ripped across Mars, carving the massive Shalbatana Vallis channel and reshaping the planet’s surface. New Mars Express images reveal a chaotic landscape of craters, lava, and collapsed terrain that may hold clues to a lost Martian ocean.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

The Evolutionary Breakthrough That Made Us Conscious Why did consciousness evolve at all? Denis Noble argues that nervous systems evolved primarily to anticipate possibilities, generating flexible scenarios that allow organisms to predict, adapt, and survive in a changing world.

New Study Challenges What We Know About Consciousness and the Brain A new study reveals that the brain may continue interpreting language and predicting information even while unconscious under anesthesia.

How you map numbers in your mind isn’t universal, even among people who read in the same language Psychologists have long known that people in Western cultures tend to associate smaller numbers with the left side of space and larger numbers with the right, a phenomenon called the SNARC effect—short for Spatial-Numerical Association of Response Codes. Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

The Discovery of the Sperm Whale Phonetic Alphabet

The origin of sex is a 567 million-year-old deep-sea creature The fossil of a tube-shaped coral-like organism shows it was reproducing ten million years earlier than previously believed.

Ancient teeth tell the tale of when Homo erectus met Denisovans Analysis of 400,000-year-old dental proteins suggests that H. erectus and Denisovans interbred

Scientists Discover Ancient “Language Switches” Hidden in Human DNA The results showed that these genetic “volume knobs” were also present in Neanderthals and may have been even more pronounced in them than in modern humans.

Worker bees have power to pick their queen Bumble bees either become the larger and fertile queen or a smaller and sterile worker.

Plants can ‘eat’ the dust that falls onto their leaves Since dust particles are rich in minerals such as phosphorus, iron, and potassium, scientists have wondered whether dust serves as an important source of nutrition for plants. Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

Earth’s oceans ruled by aliens? Former US Admiral’s explosive claims sparks UFO debate ‘We are being visited and surveillance by a higher order of intelligence,’ Tim Gallaudet says

Mysterious fossils found across the US could prove famous Bible story true Supporters of the biblical flood theory believe the widespread discovery of these upright fossilized trees could point to a sudden catastrophic event capable of rapidly burying entire forests beneath enormous sediment flows, similar to the flood described in the Book of Genesis.

🌀 Beyond the Known

If You Hack The Code Of Reality, You Become God Professor Melvin Vopson joins Peter McCormack to discuss one of the biggest questions in science and philosophy: is reality simulated?

‘You’ in Other Universes May Be Silently Shaping Your Reality, Oxford Physicist Claims You may feel like you’re constantly shaping your reality—but it could actually be the other way around. According to theory, when we interact with the external world, the crucial change is within us, not reality. However, outcomes in alternate realities might be shaping you in this universe—but we would never know if the two worlds already collided.

What Do Gödel’s Incompleteness Theorems Truly Mean? At 25, Kurt Gödel proved there can never be a mathematical “theory of everything.” Columnist Natalie Wolchover explores the implications.

This Common Houseplant Is Secretly Using Advanced Geometry Scientists have discovered that the Chinese money plant hides a remarkable geometric system inside its leaves, revealing that nature may solve complex problems using mathematical rules similar to those found in computer science and city planning.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!