The Curiosity Files

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
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There were so many intriguing articles in this installment I don’t think I can pick just one. Isn’t earth (and beyond), its past inhabitants, history, et al, simply fascinating? Thanks for expanding my knowledge of many varied subjects!

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