“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

11,000-year-old Indigenous village uncovered near Sturgeon Lake The revelation of an 11,000-year-old pre-contact settlement—one of the oldest known Indigenous sites on the continent—confirms that highly organized societies existed in the region far earlier than previously believed.

Hall of Records theories explode as CIA doc mentioning ‘temple under Sphinx’ found A resurfaced CIA document from 1952 is reigniting speculation surrounding the legendary Hall of Records after a cryptic reference to a ‘temple under Sphinx’ was found inside a Cold War-era photographic inventory. The Hall of Records legend has fascinated the public for nearly a century, with some claiming the mythical archive contains ancient texts, maps and evidence of a lost civilization that predated recorded history.

The Real Sumerian Problem – Climate Migrants, Remembered Civilization, and a Case of Mistaken Identity Dr Heather Lynn revisits the puzzle of ancient Sumer’s sudden emergence, drawing on the Younger Dryas catastrophe and the Taş Tepeler excavations, as well as the unfolding genetic records — finding answers in cultural memory and the technologies of consciousness.

Were the first dentists Neanderthals? Archaeologists analyzed a Neanderthal molar that seems like it was intentionally drilled, but some experts are skeptical Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

NASA Says Strange Red Dots in Sky Are an Unknown Class of Object That Looks Like a Huge Evil Eye Astronomers say they’ve found a new specimen, which they’re calling an “X-ray dot,” that suggests these crimson specks are a type of never-before-seen — and improbably extreme — stage of supermassive black hole evolution. Astronomers believe they’ve detected an atmosphere around a tiny, icy world beyond Pluto Just 300 miles (500 kilometers) or so across, this mini Pluto is thought to be the solar system’s smallest object yet with a clearly detected global atmosphere bound by gravity, said lead researcher Ko Arimatsu of the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan.

The Moon’s Mysterious Origins Still Stump Astronomers All the classical simulations predict that the Moon should have a very different chemical composition from what we see. The Moon rocks are far more Earth-like than they should be.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life