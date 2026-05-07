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Thomas Alan White's avatar
Thomas Alan White
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You are going to love the monks because they make a whole bunch of outrageous claims, such as Aristotle was asked by God to go to the mountains and set up a school. Fascinating. I forgot in the name of that article but it's something about an ancient paradigm but you also should read guess what just happened. Tons of historical conundrums suggested and then they dump on us the greatest science civilization has ever received in one lump sum.

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