“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

A Mysterious 4000-Year-Old “Lost” Writing System Has Finally Been Decoded, in a Modern “Rosetta Stone” Breakthrough Known as Linear Elamite, the 4000-year-old script—once considered impossible to decode—has now been unlocked by François Desset, in an achievement that has drawn comparisons to Jean-François Champollion’s famous deciphering of the enigmatic Rosetta Stone.

Long-Lost Civilization In Georgia’s Highlands Left Behind Cyclopean Architecture And Artifacts Archaeologists have uncovered compelling evidence that fundamentally reshapes our understanding of Georgia’s ancient past. In the highlands of southern Georgia, they have identified 168 archaeological sites and conducted targeted excavations at Meghreki Fortress and Baraleti Natsargora.

Neanderthals weren’t so stupid after all! Cavemen were just as smart as humans, study reveals Experts have compared the brain anatomy of two distinct groups of modern–day humans and found larger differences than those reported between humans and Neanderthals. This suggests any difference in intelligence between Neanderthals and humans would have been small.

North African-linked stone tools reached Iberia 700,000 years ago, evidence suggests The study is based on the discovery of 13 lithic artifacts knapped approximately 700,000 years ago pushing back by about 200,000 years the previously accepted chronology for these technological traditions. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Mars rover detects never-before-seen organic compounds in new experiment NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover uncovered a diverse mix of organic molecules on Mars, including chemicals widely considered building blocks for the origin of life on Earth.

Sightings of Meteors Surge, and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why The frequency of fireballs in our planet’s skies seemed to grow in recent months. NASA and other meteor experts can’t agree on what explains it.

NASA scientist says a mysterious “fifth force” may be hiding in our solar system Scientists are grappling with a cosmic mystery: why does the Universe behave differently on massive scales compared to our own solar system? While distant galaxies reveal clear signs of something bending the rules of gravity—often attributed to dark energy or a hidden “fifth force”—everything nearby seems to follow Einstein’s playbook perfectly.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

How your brain builds and edits your identity The voice in your head feels like your own, but it’s actually constructed by neurological processes. Three experts explain how this system shapes both perception and identity.

Headspace: can our brains get full? The feeling that our brains are “full” arises not because we have run out of storage, but because we have reached the limits of what we can process at once. Attention is finite. Working memory – the small amount of information we can actively hold in mind – is even more limited.

What Shapes Your Words Before You Speak Our words are shaped by what happens internally before we speak.

Your dreams aren’t random. Here’s what’s really happening Dreams are more structured than they seem, shaped by both personal traits and real-world experiences. Researchers found that the brain doesn’t just replay daily life—it reshapes it into imaginative, sometimes surreal scenarios. People who mind-wander more tend to have fragmented dreams, while those who value dreams experience richer ones. Even major events like the pandemic changed dream content, making it more emotional and restrictive.

This tool could show how consciousness works Transcranial focused ultrasound is a noninvasive way to stimulate the brain and see how it functions. Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Meet the 19-meter Cretaceous kraken that swam with mosasaurs Researchers have uncovered the fossilized remains of ancient, finned octopuses that likely reached lengths of up to 19 meters. They were armed with powerful, hardened beaks and likely had high intelligence.

MIT Experiments Show Plant Seeds Can “Hear” the Sound of Rain—And They Don’t Find It Calming Unlike humans, who often describe raindrops as calming, the seeds used in the experiments appeared to be stimulated by the sound waves, shaking them out of a dormant state and accelerating germination compared to seeds not exposed to the sounds of falling raindrops.

AI discovery reveals DNA isn’t locked away in cells after all For decades, the prevailing view held that DNA is coiled so tightly around a nucleosome that it’s basically locked away and the cell can’t access it. Scientists believed only unwrapped DNA could be active. Now, a study from Gladstone Institutes and the Arc Institute challenges that black-and-white view.

Human origins rewritten after major DNA breakthrough Instead of coming from a single isolated group, early humans likely developed from several groups spread across Africa that stayed in contact and mixed over hundreds of thousands of years.

DNA study of nearly 200 Indigenous genomes reveals unknown Asian ‘ghost’ population contributed to American ancestry New genetic results reveal a previously unknown wave of people settled in South America 1,300 years ago and that Indigenous Americans carry remnants of a “ghost lineage.” Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

It Turns Out You Can Regrow Your Fingertips and Scientists Just Found Out How It Works According to the study published in Science, regeneration occurs when the injury is located near the nail, while more proximal injuries typically result in scarring rather than regrowth.

Why do people see elves when they take DMT? Rupert Sheldrake and Peter Sjöstedt-Hughes discuss what psychedelic visions may reveal about collective memory within nature, and how such drugs may be used to treat mental health issues.

Scientists Explore Paranormal Experiences and the Effects of Inaudible “Infrasound” MacEwan University scientists, collaborating with researchers from the University of Alberta, have presented compelling evidence that exposure to extremely low-frequency infrasound from natural and anthropogenic sources may result in some of the physiological changes associated with paranormal experiences.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Australian physicist bends light with gravity, challenges Einstein’s assumption Gravity sensing has relied on mechanical systems that cannot be used on moving platforms like planes and submarines.

We’re Getting Closer to Discovering Why There’s A Universe At All Why is there matter in the universe at all? Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down what we know about matter-antimatter asymmetry, how it brought about the universe today, and breaking discoveries at CERN.

Mystery of Time Deepens as “Strange Physics” Study Reveals New Links to Gravity and the Quantum World Are there hidden connections between some of the most mysterious phenomena in modern physics, including gravity, quantum mechanics, and the nature of time itself? That is the premise behind new research tackling some of the most perplexing problems that continue to baffle physicists. According to the new findings, the enduring mystery of time could hold a key to resolving them.

We have figured out a new way to send messages into the past A technique inspired by the film Interstellar suggests a new way of communicating backwards in time, but it could help improve conventional communication systems as well

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!