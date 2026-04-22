“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Spanish archaeologists discover trove of ancient shipwrecks in Bay of Gibraltar Spanish archaeologists exploring the bay that curves between the southern port of Algeciras and the Rock of Gibraltar have documented the wrecks of more than 30 ships that came to grief near the Pillars of Hercules between the fifth century BC and the second world war.

Scientists Think They Identified a 7.2-Million-Year-Old Ancestor That May Have Walked Upright First A fossilized femur discovered in Bulgaria is now considered one of the oldest known pieces of evidence suggesting early hominins may have walked upright.

DNA Reveals Why the Neanderthals Went Extinct After being hit by a cold spell, we can see Neanderthals lost a lot of genetic diversity as their numbers dwindled. Living in small, isolated groups, we see evidence in both genetic and archaeological evidence that this pushed the human species to die out. One exception to this trend is Thorin - known as the last Neanderthal. We explore why his tribe may have been able to cling onto existence for longer than the rest of their species.

‘Missing house’: Exact location of Shakespeare’s only London property identified William Shakespeare’s only London property has finally been mapped to a specific spot on a quiet street in Blackfriars.

Mysterious Collapse Reshaped Europe 5,000 Years Ago, Scientists Say The growth of the human population has not always been a smooth ride, but has been punctuated by some strange fluctuations. At multiple points in our history, populations have dramatically imploded.

Hidden Cave in Britain Reveals Prehistoric Hippos, Ice Age Animals, and Evidence of Early Humans Spanning Over 100,000 Years Learn how archaeologists exploring Wogan Cavern uncovered a once-in-a-lifetime find beneath a Welsh castle, revealing Ice Age animals and ancient humans.

Noah’s Ark mystery deepens as underground tunnels found in Turkey mountain match Bible blueprint A team of American researchers working at the Durupınar Formation near Mount Ararat has uncovered evidence of hidden tunnels as described in the biblical account. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

If life exists on Mars, it’s likely hiding — or maybe sleeping Mars was warmer and wetter long ago. If anything was alive there, what came next was either a tragedy or a masterclass in survival.

Could dark matter be made of black holes from a different universe? New research suggests that relic black holes from before the big bang may still shape galaxies today. These black holes could explain dark matter, one of the biggest unsolved questions in cosmology.

‘God of chaos’ asteroid Apophis set to pass close to Earth, says NASA Named after the Egyptian god of chaos and eternal darkness, the large asteroid will pass by in 2029 but scientists say there is no risk of a collision.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Neuroscience, Mysticism, and Consciousness with Vladimir Miskovic Vladimir Miskovic explores how neuroscience and mystical traditions converge in their understanding of consciousness as a participatory and deeply layered phenomenon. He explains how trained introspection, meditation, and neurophenomenology can reveal dimensions of mind beyond conventional scientific models. Miskovic suggests that reality may be more like an interface than a fixed structure, opening the possibility of direct contact with a deeper, unifying ground of being.

What if Your Memories Never Happened? Physicists Take a New Look at the Boltzmann Brain Paradox What if your entire past never actually happened? Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

The Ancient Weapons Active in Your Immune System Today Dozens of new discoveries reveal that defenses evolved by bacteria and viruses billions of years ago still define our own innate immune system.

From Insects To Sea Lions, Animals Appear To Share A Hidden Communication Rhythm A survey of animal communication across dozens of species found that a large share cluster in the same narrow tempo range, roughly 0.5 to 4 beats per second, regardless of body size, species, or whether they use light, sound, or movement. That same range corresponds to delta waves, the slowest known brain rhythm, leading researchers to hypothesize that animal brains may be naturally tuned to respond most strongly to signals in this tempo band.

The secret sensory life of plants: Researchers are discovering how they see, hear, feel—and even remember Plants are often seen as passive organisms, rooted in one place and largely unable to react to the world around them. But a new field of research is challenging these assumptions and showing that plants are as sophisticated as animals in detecting and adjusting to environmental signals.

Ten thousand years ago, human evolution went into overdrive Ancient DNA reveals “massive” genetic shifts tied to rise of farming, wheels, and metal tools

Greenland ice completely melted 7,000 years ago and could happen again Evidence shows that the Prudhoe Dome, a major high point of the ice sheet, completely melted around 7,000 years ago during a relatively mild natural warming period. That means this supposedly stable ice cap is far more fragile than once thought

What Physical ‘Life Force’ Turns Biology’s Wheels? The bacterial flagellar motor is finally understood after 50 years. In its workings, columnist Natalie Wolchover finds the essence of life. Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

“Learning Gives Our Metamaterials the Ability to Evolve”: Scientists Invent Intelligent Materials That Learn, Change Shape, and Move on Their Own University of Amsterdam researchers have unveiled a new type of human-made ‘metamaterials’ that can learn, change shape, and move on their own, without an external operator or an internal circuit controlling their actions.

Dead Los Alamos chief’s secret UFO files revealed in stunning drop: ‘100% proof’ A senior cybersecurity official at one of America’s most secretive nuclear laboratories left behind files after his death that an insider has claimed reveal the US government has long been studying UFOs.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Cosmologist vs Atheist Theologian DEBATE God, The Universe & Quantum Physics Is there a purpose to the largest thing of all - The Universe? And does the weird world of the smallest things - Quantum Physics - tell us anything about it?

The Most Elusive Number in Physics Just Got Even More Mysterious After years of careful measurement, a physicist uncovers a result that doesn’t quite align with previous findings, deepening an enduring puzzle about one of nature’s most fundamental constants.

Atomic Clocks Could Reveal The Hidden Quantum Nature of Time Itself In a new paper, a team of physicists has shown how optical clocks – a highly precise type of atomic clock that uses optical light frequencies instead of microwave signals – might be used to demonstrate the quantum nature of time. In turn, this could help us understand the entire mysterious nature of time itself.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!