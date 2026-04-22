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Henry Clark's avatar
Henry Clark
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Still confused as to why quantum mechanics is supposed to follow the natural laws understood as between the smallest naturally occurring particle and the speed of light in vacuum.

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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
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Again, it was a very interesting installment this week. My favorites were, Ancient Weapons, A Hidden Communication Rhythm, the Secret Sensory of Plants, Spain’s Ancient Shipwrecks, Noah’s Ark, and Atomic Clocks.

Most of articles point very clearly to our creative creator, Yahweh, prominently in the details. The entrance of sin into the heart of man disconnected *us* from a perfect relationship with God and from the whole of the natural world. It did not, however, do anything to diminish the symbiotic relationships contained in the flora and fauna of the earth. For Christians, we will reconnect with every living thing when Christ returns, and the earth and the heavens are created anew.

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