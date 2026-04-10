“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Scientists May Have Uncovered The World’s Oldest Dice The record-breaking game pieces were used by Native American hunter-gatherers near the end of the last ice age, which makes them thousands of years older than previously known artifacts that could be considered dice.

Ancient Tools Found in Israel Show Homo Erectus Connected to the Cosmos Through Rituals A new discovery of ancient handaxes with fossils and crystals suggests Homo erectus may have engaged in ritualistic practices to seek cosmic assistance.

Surprising Hidden Links Between Ancient Alphabets Uncovered by Researchers By using AI researchers revealed surprising structural similarities among ancient writing systems from Africa and the Caucasus region of Eurasia. Their work suggests that the Armenian alphabet may be more closely related in structure to the ancient Ethiopic writing system than scholars once believed.

Decoding Antiquity: The Language of Stone, Geometry, Memory, and the Atlantean Trace In the scattered remnants of ancient stone structures lies more than craftsmanship—they bear the imprint of a forgotten dialogue between civilizations. These megaliths and pyramids, far from isolated wonders, suggest a shared vocabulary built on geometry and symbolism, a deliberate “language” crafted to preserve knowledge across time and space.

A New DNA Revelation Rewrites The History of The Neanderthals in Europe An international team of researchers has found that Neanderthals suffered a major population crash that started around 75,000 years ago.

2,000-Year-Old Papyrus Reveals 30 Unknown Verses By Empedocles, A Pre-Socratic Philosopher A 2,000-year-old papyrus fragment, uncovered in the archives of the French Institute of Oriental Archaeology in Cairo, Egypt, has gifted us with 30 previously unpublished verses by Empedocles, the pre-Socratic philosopher of the fifth century BCE.

The Medici’s Lost Garden of Wonders In the late 16th century, Francesco I de’ Medici built Pratolino, an extraordinary estate outside Florence where art, nature, and technology combined to astonish its visitors. Celebrated across Europe for its fountains and automata, it was known to contemporaries as a “Garden of Wonders”, and has more recently been likened to a modern theme park. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Why the lack of water on Mars is so mysterious An accounting of all the water that should have been and gone on Mars’s surface has come up with a discrepancy that shows just how little we understand the Red Planet’s hydrological history

“We Were Truly Astonished”: New Discovery Rewrites Earth’s Origin Story A new analysis of meteorite isotopes challenges long-held ideas about Earth’s origins, suggesting our planet may have formed almost entirely from nearby material rather than distant sources.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

The More You Study Consciousness, the Weirder It Gets Consciousness is this amazing, mind-bending riddle. It’s the only thing any of us truly knows. We experience everything else in life through it. And yet we barely understand it. We don’t know what it’s made of or how it works or why it exists.

Imagination is linked to deeper brain networks than expected Researchers have found that imagination relies most strongly on higher-level brain systems that organize meaning – not on early sensory regions alone.

New Study Suggests Consciousness Is Shaped by the Body’s Signals—and How We Experience Time A growing body of neuroscience suggests that consciousness is not just something that happens in the brain—it is firmly anchored in the body. Now, a new study suggests that how well we tune into our internal bodily signals, combined with how we mentally organize time, may play a central role in molding conscious experience itself. Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

More Man Than Ape In his book The Primate Myth, Jonathan Leaf boldly disputes the premise that human nature can be inferred from that of chimps. People are so unlike primates that they should not be classified as primates at all: “Rather than be seen as primates, we should be placed in a separate order of mammals: Homo,” he writes.

100 million years ago, an ‘evolutionary fuse’ was lit in the deep ocean, sparking squid diversification 66 million years ago, a catastrophic mass extinction event known as the Cretaceous-Paleogene (K-Pg) wiped out three-quarters of the plant and animal species on Earth. This same event famously led to the extinction of dinosaurs and the rise of mammals. So how did squid survive?

160,000 Years Ago, Hominins in China Were Far More Advanced Than We Thought An international team of researchers has identified evidence of advanced stone tool technologies in East Asia dating from 160,000 to 72,000 years ago.

The Hidden World of Plant Roots Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

Congressman Claims if Americans Saw Alien Reports He Was Shown, ‘This Country Would’ve Come Unglued’: ‘You’d Be Up at Night’ Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett claimed he was briefed on outer space activity that “would have set the Earth” on fire if publicly revealed

This Liquid Snapped Instead of Flowing and Scientists Were Shocked Researchers discovered that liquids can suddenly snap like solids when stretched hard enough. This unexpected behavior challenges basic physics and could lead to new technological applications.

VP Vance thinks that aliens are in fact demons.

🌀 Beyond the Known

The Hidden Structure of Reality (11 Layers of Existence) The video presents a conceptual “map of reality” consisting of eleven nested levels, moving from everyday experience to the deepest known physics and then upward to life, consciousness, and speculative future intelligence.

“Crazy Dice” Help Scientists Prove Only One 150-Year-Old Theory About Randomness Works A foundational law used to describe randomness across physics, economics, and beyond may be more unique than previously thought. By probing how independent systems behave, researchers uncovered evidence suggesting that only one mathematical framework consistently preserves true independence.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!