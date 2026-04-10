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EK MtnTime's avatar
EK MtnTime
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Overwhelmingly, this installment of Curiosity Files best find is the Medici Pratolino. I had no idea the 1500s would have such extensive means to produce a place such as Pratolino. How unfortunate it fell into disrepair with no one to preserve it as they did with say, Versailles or other important castles, et al.

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