🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

2,000-year-old inscriptions found in Valley of the Kings offer fresh insight into Indian presence in Ancient Egypt The inscriptions show that people from different parts of India interacted with Greeks and Egyptians in Egypt in the 1st-3rd centuries AD

New Discovery Suggests Homo Erectus Reached Asia Far Earlier Than Expected The fossils, once dated using traditional methods, were believed to be around 800,000 to 1.1 million years old. However, the new approach has pushed this estimate much further back in time, placing the fossils at approximately 1.77 million years old.

Lost ‘Supercivilization’ Built the Great Pyramids of Egypt 12,000 Years Ago, Researcher Says A researcher argues that the Great Pyramids may not be the work of ancient Egyptian pharaohs but the remains of a far older and highly advanced supercivilization

60,000-year-old markings on ostrich egg shells reveal world’s oldest ‘geometric grammar’ A new study analyzes the world’s first geometry on 60,000-year-old ostrich shells, revealing complex Homo sapiens thought.

Aurignacians Developed a Proto-Writing System 40,000 Years Ago Early modern humans, in Europe, developed a sophisticated system of conventional signs as far back as 40,000 years ago. This discovery pushes back our understanding of human symbolic communication by tens of thousands of years.

Male Neanderthals and female humans shaped modern DNA through ancient interbreeding, study finds Neanderthals carried far more modern human DNA on their X chromosomes than on other chromosomes. The increase reached about 62 percent. Modern humans showed the reverse pattern, with very little Neanderthal DNA on their own X chromosomes.

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Huge Web of Hidden Electromagnetic Waves Discovered Around Tiny Ice World At just 500 kilometers across, Saturn’s sixth-largest moon would fit comfortably inside the United Kingdom, with room to spare.

Jupiter’s moons may have formed with the ingredients for life Jupiter’s icy moons may have been seeded with the chemical ingredients for life from the very beginning. An international team of scientists modeled how complex organic molecules—essential building blocks for biology—could have formed in the swirling disk of gas and dust around the young Sun and later been carried into Jupiter’s own moon-forming disk. Their results suggest that up to half of the icy material that built moons like Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto may have delivered freshly made organic compounds without being chemically destroyed.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

How Words Shape Consciousness: New Research Reveals the Deep Link Between Language and Awareness For centuries, philosophers and scientists have explored the nature of human consciousness. However, the connection between language and consciousness has remained especially puzzling. While it might seem intuitive that consciousness exists independently of language, new findings indicate the relationship may be far more intertwined.

Childhood Origins of Altered States in Adults Children’s transcendent ways of knowing resemble states adults seek through altered states of consciousness.

Your Consciousness Can Connect With the Whole Universe, Groundbreaking Research Suggests This breathtaking clue about the architecture of consciousness supports a Nobel-Prize winner's theory about how quantum physics works in your brain.

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

How Many Mass Extinctions Were There? Beyond the Big Five Mass extinction has played a far larger role in shaping the evolution of life on earth than we once thought...

Ancient proteins challenge what we know about how life began The oldest known protein pieces contain unusually high levels of an amino acid that scientists long believed appeared late in life’s history. That unexpected pattern is pushing researchers to rethink how the genetic code first formed and where the chemistry of life may have taken shape.

Deer Create Mysterious Ultraviolet Signals That Glow in Forests Deer have the ability to see ultraviolet light, and a recent study shows they can also leave a glowing trail visible in those wavelengths, too.

Meet The 1.5-Million-Year-Old 'Ghost' In Your Genes. Hint: We've Haven't Found Its Fossils Yet By means of sophisticated statistical modeling, the authors of the study reported that modern humans trace as much as 20% of their ancestry to an ancient "ghost" lineage, which split from our ancestors nearly 1.5 million years ago.

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

Mysterious triangular structure spotted in the Nevada desert fuels lost civilization theories The structure is a large, sharply defined triangle clearly visible from above, with each side nearly straight, creating an almost perfect equilateral shape.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Professor John Lennox | God DOES exist Professor John Lennox gives his argument for the existence of God.

Researchers unlock hidden dimensions inside a single photon Researchers have discovered new ways to shape quantum light, creating high-dimensional states that can carry much more information per photon.

Why you can’t tie knots in four dimensions We all know we live in three-dimensional space. But what does it mean when people talk about four dimensions? Is it just a bigger kind of space? Is it “space-time,” the popular idea which emerged from Einstein’s theory of relativity?

