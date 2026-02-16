“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Scientists Found 7,000-Year-Old Mummies in the Desert That Don’t Share DNA With Modern Humans DNA analysis of the mummies, which are the remains of female herders from a time when the Sahara was more humid and known as the Green Sahara, did not show the expected Sub-Saharan genes.

This New Pyramid Theory Explains the Missing Evidence The pyramids weren’t built, they were unbuilt.

Mysterious symbols spanning the globe hint at a lost civilization 38,000 years ago An independent researcher claims he has uncovered ‘paradigm-shifting evidence of a lost civilization’ that hid a sophisticated code through geometry, symbolism, and monument design across the globe to preserve its knowledge ahead of catastrophic events.

These 60,000-year-old poison arrows are oldest yet found Archaeologists have now found traces of a plant-based poison on several 60,000-year-old quartz Stone Age arrowheads found in South Africa

Modern human presence in eastern Asia before 130 ka The results suggest an earlier “Out of Africa” migration wave than previously recognized for East Asia.

5,300-year-old ‘bow drill’ rewrites story of ancient Egyptian tools A new study reveals that Egyptians were using a mechanically sophisticated drilling tool far earlier than previously suggested.

Ancient DNA Reveals Where Europe’s Hunter-Gatherers Survived The Longest Researchers have utilized ancient DNA to uncover that hunter-gatherer populations in a specific region of Europe—spanning present-day Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands—persisted for thousands of years longer than elsewhere on the continent.

12,000-Year-Old Discovery in an Oregon Cave Reveals First Evidence of a “Complex” Ancient American Technology Two small pieces of animal hide recovered from an ancient dwelling place within a cave in Oregon could represent the earliest known evidence of sewing among America’s early inhabitants.

Long-lost rivers of the Bible found in satellite images point to the Garden of Eden A series of orbital scans has revealed an ancient, now-dry riverbed in Saudi Arabia that some scholars believe aligns with the biblical description of Eden’s main river, the Pishon. Refer a friend

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Discovery of an ‘Inside Out’ Solar System Puzzles Astronomers Surprised astronomers said Thursday they have discovered a star with planets in a bizarre order that defies scientific expectations – and suggests these faraway worlds formed in a manner never seen before.

If They Find Life in Space, Scientists Are Worried About Breaking the News. Here’s Why Managing public fear is going to be incredibly challenging, however it is possible to communicate in a way that at least gives the public information about how afraid they should be and what they can do to protect themselves.”

Scientists Report “High-Confidence Detections of Artificial Objects” on the Moon—Could They Solve a Cold War-era Mystery? Despite the safe touchdown of Luna 9’s lander capsule, some questions have lingered about the Soviet spacecraft’s historic mission: namely, its final resting place, which remains unknown.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Joscha Bach: “The Nature Of Reality is Even Weirder Than We Previously Thought” Learn how emotions are compressed value functions for simulated agents, how brains create recursive world models to predict and control experience, why the self might just be a stabilizing hallucination, how synthetic minds could surpass biological ones, why Joscha sees spirits as information processes, and how consciousness might emerge anywhere complex systems learn to model themselves.

Consciousness could last hours after ‘death’ Emerging evidence suggests that biological and neural functions do not cease abruptly. Instead they decline from minutes to hours, suggesting that death unfolds as a process rather than an instantaneous event.

Can You Engineer a Dream? Neuroscientists Say Yes – and It Boosts Creativity New research from Northwestern University suggests that dreams may play a more active role in creative problem-solving than previously demonstrated.

Spirituality can’t be reduced to what’s happening in the brain Seeing the ‘mind’ as extending beyond the head can help us better understand the nature of transcendent experiences Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Orangutan Communication is Eerily Similar to Ours One of the classic things that people say makes humans special is, well, the language we use to say we're special. But new research suggests that some of our evolutionary cousins might be hot on our tails when it comes to gossiping, and it's not even our closest relatives. Here's what the latest research says about whether we can learn about language evolution from... orangutans?

All Life on Earth Shares an Ancestor – And Some of Our Genes Predate It “While the last universal common ancestor is the most ancient organism we can study with evolutionary methods,” explains biologist Aaron Goldman from Oberlin College in the US, “some of the genes in its genome were much older.”

Plants that touch each other are more resilient to stress New research has found when plant leaves physically touch each other, they seem to form a biological signalling network to warn each other about the upcoming stress. This can boost their resilience to withstand intense light, which is a common environmental challenge.

Life Learned To Breathe Oxygen Hundreds of Millions of Years Earlier Than Scientists Thought A recent study indicates that aerobic respiration may have emerged far earlier than scientists once believed. Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & The Unusual

New Research Reveals Humans Have a Remote Touch “Seventh Sense” This is the first report of remote touch in humans. It changes how we understand the human perceptual world and may have applications in robotics and assistive technologies, including exploration, search and rescue, and archaeology.

New Footage Shows Mushroom-Shaped UFO Making Apparent Sudden Acceleration, Echoing CIA Director’s Warning to War Secretary John Ratcliffe, now Director of the CIA, sat before three hosts, among them Pete Hegseth, now Secretary of War, and said with quiet certainty that there are mysterious objects that the world’s superpower does not possess.

Leaked Pentagon footage shows UFO making ‘impossible’ moves before going supersonic speeds In what could be compared to a scene in a science-fiction movie, the drone’s camera watched as the object appeared to either be hovering or flying at normal speed before accelerating to near-light speed and vanishing from view.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Light shaped as a smoke ring behaves like a particle Researchers report a new, highly unusual, structured-light family of 3D topological solitons, the photonic hopfions, where the topological textures and topological numbers can be freely and independently tuned

Objects as big as a protein can be in two places at once, experimental ‘Schrödinger’s cat’ suggests Quantum superposition is 10 times more massive than any observed before

The origin of magic numbers: Why some atomic nuclei are unusually stable For the first time, physicists have developed a model that explains the origins of unusually stable magic nuclei based directly on the interactions between their protons and neutrons.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!