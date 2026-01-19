“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Morocco fossils illuminate last common human–Neanderthal ancestor…

Randall Carlson claims Atlantis most likely lies near Azores…

Seven ancient structures still baffle modern engineering science…

Wormholes unlikely, but reshape understanding of time itself…

Mars once held Arctic-sized ocean, scientists confirm…

Bizarre water state acts solid and liquid simultaneously…

Stars emit green light—but human eyes can’t see it…

Could consciousness persist beyond physical death?…

Perception built from internal predictions, not objective reality…

Meditation alters brain fluid flow like deep sleep…

Most complete Homo habilis skeleton reshapes early human evolution…

Uterus uses mechanical sensing to regulate childbirth…

Alien-looking fossils may explain rise of complex life…

Brain rhythm creates feeling your body belongs to you…

Cells use bioelectric signals to make group decisions…

Ten-second deep-space signal detected from unknown cosmic source…

New quantum material reveals previously unknown state of matter…

Linear time may be illusion shaping human experience…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Summa Technologiae by Stanislaw Lem After five decades Summa Technologiae has lost none of its intellectual or critical significance. Indeed, many of Lem’s conjectures about future technologies have now come true: from artificial intelligence, bionics, and nanotechnology to the dangers of information overload, the concept underlying Internet search engines, and the idea of virtual reality. More important for its continued relevance, however, is Lem’s rigorous investigation into the parallel development of biological and technical evolution and his conclusion that technology will outlive humanity.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations