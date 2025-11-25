“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

World’s oldest creation scene found on 4,300-year-old goblet…

Ancient seafarers show advanced tech 40,000 years ahead of timeline…

12,000-year-old figurine reveals mythic use of ancient pyrotechnology…

NASA finds ‘sculpted’ alien rock on Mars…

Interstellar “tunnel” may secretly link us to distant galaxies…

Is purpose-seeking hardwired into human psychology?

How close are we to reading minds, neuroscientists explain…

Research suggests human brains may be naturally telepathic…

Trees store memories through epigenetics, scientists reveal…

Prehistoric sea monster wielded bone blades as teeth…

Pigeon brain mapped for magnetically induced neural activity…

Parapsychologist explores magic through modern scientific lens…

Scientists achieve quantum teleportation across photons without data loss…

Physicists warn of disturbing consequences in observer-free universe…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

Sorcerers of Stone: Architects of the Three Ages by Camille M. Sauvé Revealing that many sacred sites are much older than previously thought, Camille Sauvé shows that Peru may hold the secret to remembering our forgotten prehistory.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations