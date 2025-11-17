“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

2,200-year-old pyramid near Dead Sea yields remarkable treasures…

Neanderthals may have vanished through absorption, not extinction…

New Neanderthal footprints reveal coastal hunting and complex behaviour…

Ancient underground water suggests Mars stayed habitable far longer…

Solar system moving three times faster than cosmology predicts…

Scientists uncover mysterious meteorite crater hidden in China…

Digital “deathbots” transform memory, grief, and synthetic afterlives…

Controversial theory claims the soul has measurable physical weight…

Brain regions fall asleep separately as consciousness fades…

Sperm whales form vowel-like sounds resembling human speech…

Plant randomness reveals deep hidden order underlying life…

Hypersonic breakthrough could enable one-hour global flights…

Philosopher argues time is a psychological projection, not reality…

Scientists propose fifth dimension to solve dark matter puzzle…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

The Only Planet of Choice: Essential Briefings From Deep Space by Phyllis V Schlemmer The book’s underlying theme is free will and the power of the inhabitants of Planet Earth to create a better, more harmonious world. Among the many themes covered in detail are the existence of ET civilisations and their interactions with Earth, the nature of the Source of the Universe, the ancient history of humanity, Jesus the Nazarene, environmental issues and humankind’s as-yet-unrealised potential for self-awareness. But, above all, for those who are prepared to listen and heed its message, it offers a positive outcome for the future.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations