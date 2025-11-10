“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Ancient DNA reveals mystery population lived in Argentina 8,500 years ago…

Oldest known Maya monument may map the entire universe…

2.75-million-year-old tools show early human innovation in Kenya…

Neanderthals created the oldest known cave art in the world…

Saturn’s moon Enceladus may host stable ocean for life…

China’s Tianwen-1 captures mysterious comet 3I/ATLAS after NASA silence…

Consciousness may be a biological prediction system…

Neuroscientist reveals beauty ideals are rewiring our brains…

Is the universe conscious? Panpsychism gains modern scientific attention…

Body’s ‘software’ predates animals by millions of years…

Glass spheres in Australia reveal hidden ancient impact…

Study suggests alien probes could already lurk in Solar System…

Could comet 3I/ATLAS be a plasma-based lifeform?…

AI turns brain scans into eerie, lifelike sentences…

Roger Penrose says the Big Bang was not the beginning…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Three-Body Problem by Cixin Liu Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations