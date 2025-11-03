“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Each week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

1,400-year-old glyphs reveal forgotten Maya queen of lost city…

Neanderthal ochre crayons show symbolic art 50,000 years ago…

World’s rarest wooden artifacts in perfect condition…

DNA shows Neanderthals roamed thousands of kilometers into Asia…

Denisovans interbred with mysterious, unknown ancient human lineage…

Traces of life may lie beneath Mars’s icy crust…

Comet emits mysterious radio signals, baffling astronomers…

Consciousness may not come from the brain’s neocortex after all…

New ‘Ring Bank Theory’ models consciousness as 3D geometric process…

Half-ape, half-human fossil may reveal key step in evolution…

UFOs filmed over erupting volcano claimed as alien wormhole…

UFO tracker maps eerie underwater clusters off US coastlines…

Declassified reports link 1950s sky flashes to nuclear tests…

AI models show first signs of genuine introspection…

Scientists find hidden atomic patterns inside ordinary metals…

What happens if humanity breaks the speed of light?

Mathematicians prove universe cannot be a computer simulation…

and much, much more….

