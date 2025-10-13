“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

The mystery behind ancient Roman dodecahedrons…

Lost ancient language may hide in ruins of Teotihuacan…

Scholar claims to reveal exact time of Jesus’ death…

Asteroid worth $10,000 quadrillion drifts between Mars and Jupiter…

Black holes fire plasma cannonballs at near light speed…

Cambridge physicist says consciousness precedes matter itself…

How words and beliefs shape the world we perceive…

Female mammals outlive males—and evolution may explain why…

Do trees think? Philosopher redefines consciousness in nature…

Water discovered behaving as both solid and liquid…

Crash near Area 51 yields debris of unknown origin…

Scientists create levitating disk that spins endlessly in air…

Dark matter and energy may be illusions of physics…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Cosmic Influences on Crime and Creativity: New England, the Occult, and the Escapist Imagination by Anthony Wynands Ancient people had a right-brained imaginative perspective of the nature of the night sky based on direct observation and contemplation. They likened planetary movement to omens. Belief became faith and lent itself over to reality collectively. And over time later authors, writing in reflection of this previous epoch and phenomena, attempting to capture its essence and expand on these cosmic concepts, muddied the waters by spending more time repeating the learned process and less time trying to understand the relationship of that era’s consciousness to the actual mechanism. That is, they attempted to adjust astrology, which in that previous time was a right-brained, primary conscious phenomenon into a current left-brained, logical, and symbolic assessment.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations