“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Why ancient ‘Hobbits’ evolved to be so small…

Earliest carved human face found at Karahantepe…

Life-size human statue unearthed at Göbeklitepe…

Alien life may thrive without water…

Organic molecules discovered in Saturn moon’s icy plumes…

Earth turned blue after colossal collision with Theia…

Quantum consciousness theory ties mind to microtubules…

Brain structure alone can’t explain how it functions…

Do plants possess intelligence and self-awareness?

AI decodes genomes to unlock life’s hidden secrets…

Was life on Earth engineered by alien intelligence?

Whistleblower claims Air Force saw ancient ‘Tic Tac’ UFO…

Human eggs created in lab from skin cells…

Physicists find a new quantum way to measure time…

Theory suggests the universe remembers every event forever…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Music of the Primes: Searching to Solve the Greatest Mystery in Mathematics by Marcus du Sautoy In the tradition of Fermat’s Enigma and Pi, Marcus du Sautoy tells the illuminating, authoritative, and engaging story of Bernhard Reimann and the ongoing quest to capture the holy grail of mathematics—the formula to predict prime numbers.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations