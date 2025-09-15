“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

A Catastrophic History of the World: the Elephant in the Room that Archaeology Ignores A presentation by Graham Hancock, followed by an on-stage conversation with renegade scholar Randall Carlson.

‘Extraordinary’ Roman helmet from scene of ancient sea battle unearthed in Mediterranean Helmet was likely lost during battle of Aegades of 241 BC, researchers say.

Who were the mystery humans behind Indonesia’s million-year-old tools? A groundbreaking discovery on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi reveals that early hominins crossed treacherous seas over a million years ago, leaving behind stone tools that reshape our understanding of ancient migration. Yet, the absence of fossils keeps the identity of these tool-makers shrouded in mystery, sparking new questions about whether they were Homo erectus and how isolation on a massive island might have influenced their evolution.

Engineering a 5,800-Year-Old Megalithic Structure The way the stones were placed provides numerous clues concerning the creative genius and early scientific engineering resourcefulness of the architects and engineers who designed and built Menga.

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

NASA announces strongest evidence yet for ancient life on Mars A newly peer-reviewed paper adds scientific weight to the claim that a leopard-spotted rock found in Jezero Crater may hold the fossilized signatures of ancient martian microbes — though the claim is still far from proven.

Scientists Find Evidence of Flowing Water on Giant Asteroid Today, the near-Earth asteroid known as Ryugu is bone dry. But new research suggests that the half-mile space rock may have once been flowing with liquid water — and crucially, at a period in the solar system's history far later than when that would have been thought possible.

How cosmic events may have influenced hominin evolution Some cosmic events could have profoundly altered the lives of our ancient human relatives. Did Neanderthals go extinct, at least in part, due to changes in Earth's magnetic field? Did Australopithecus witness huge meteorite impacts?

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

One neuroscientist’s deep dive into perception and reality Everything you experience is filtered through your brain, and everyone’s brain is different. Neuroscientist Christof Koch explains how understanding this can deepen your connection to the world around you.

The Opposite of Déjà Vu Happens, And It's Even More Uncanny Jamais vu may involve looking at a familiar face and finding it suddenly unusual or unknown. Musicians have it momentarily – losing their way in a very familiar passage of music. You may have had it going to a familiar place and becoming disorientated or seeing it with "new eyes".

Surprising new findings force scientists to rethink decades of brain-plasticity theories Inside every human brain lies a detailed map of the body, with different regions dedicated to different body parts – the hands, lips, feet and more. But what happens to this map when a body part is removed?

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Oddball Creature Has 229 Chromosome Pairs, a Record in The Animal Kingdom An unassuming butterfly called the Atlas blue has been confirmed to have the greatest known number of chromosome pairs of any animal. To put that in perspective, most other butterflies have 31 or 32 pairs. We humans have 23 pairs in the nucleus of each of our cells.

Mystery of dancing spiders' DNA could explain how they develop into new species There are more than 100 different species of the peacock spider, whereas most animals have only five or ten. Researchers believe that's partly down to the spider's 'dark DNA' - a mysterious part of the animal's genetic code, and they are studying it to find out more.

Scientists finally crack the mystery of rogue waves Once thought to be sailors’ myths, rogue waves gained credibility after a towering 80-foot wall of water struck the Draupner oil platform in 1995. New research shows that these extreme waves don’t need mysterious forces to form—they emerge when ordinary ocean behaviors like wave alignment and nonlinear stretching converge at the wrong moment.

How egg cells control the timing of cell division A protein known as MPS1 helps to ensure that a key process during cell division of oocytes—unfertilized egg cells—occurs in a timely manner.

Here's what octopuses use each of their eight tentacles for Scientists have discovered that octopuses don't have a dominant arm, but they more often use their front arms for tasks.

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

Active duty Navy chief who witnessed UFO convinced doubtful colleagues with radar expertise: ‘It was like checkmate’ US Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexandro Wiggins witnessed multiple UFOs on radar on the evening of February 15, 2023 — observing the first one emerge seamlessly out of the ocean, he said.

Revelation That MQ-9 Reapers Are Now Engaging Aerial Targets Comes From UAP Hearing A newly disclosed video claims to show an MQ-9 trying to bring down an unidentified object with a Hellfire missile during a mission off Yemen.

Moskowitz On UFOs: 'We Are Definitely Being Lied To' Addressing witnesses at a House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) – colloquially known as UFOs – Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) noted that the subject's "narrative has changed" Moskowitz characterized as highly credible those who have been coming forward to testify, including "former military folks with impeccable records." The Florida congressmember contrasted the reputations of the whistleblowers with strong sense that official accounts of UAPs have been dishonest.

People left baffled as Hollywood director is spotted in bombshell UFO hearing Hollywood director Colin Trevorrow, who is best known for the Jurassic World franchise, was seen sitting behind famed paranormal activity journalist George Knapp.

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

The ‘Star Trek’ technology that came to real life To celebrate Star Trek Day, the European Space Agency (ESA) released a video of the Star Trek technology that’s made it real-life space.

Self-Assembly Gets Automated in Reverse of 'Game of Life' In cellular automata, simple rules create elaborate structures. Now researchers can start with the structures and reverse-engineer the rules.

🌀 Beyond the Known

Silvia Jonas - Is Mathematics Invented or Discovered? Mathematics describes the real world of atoms and acorns, stars and stairs, with remarkable precision. So is mathematics invented by humans just like chisels and hammers and pieces of music? Or is mathematics discovered—always out there, somewhere, like mysterious islands waiting to be found? Whenever mathematics is will help define reality itself.

Does Space-Time Really Exist? Is time something that flows — or just an illusion? Exploring space-time as either a fixed “block universe” or a dynamic fabric reveals deeper mysteries about existence, change, and the very nature of reality.

The origin of the mental number line may be biological, not cultural, according to a new study For many years, scientists and philosophers have debated the origins of the “mental number line,” a common intuition where people visualize smaller numbers on the left and larger numbers on the right. The prevailing theory suggested this was a cultural artifact, learned through years of reading and writing in a left-to-right direction.

