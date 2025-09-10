“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

The Nephilim: Kings of an Epic Age: Secrets and Enigmas of the Sumerians and Akkadians by Willem McLoud THE NEPHILIM, KINGS OF AN EPIC AGE, is a pioneering work tracking down the story of the enigmatic scions of the gods or Nephilim in ancient Middle Eastern tradition. Commencing with the most ancient strata of traditions of Sumer and Egypt, the focus falls on the earliest known and perhaps greatest of heroic ages, the Epic Age of great Sumerian kings like Gilgamesh and mighty Akkadian god-kings who ruled over the ends of the known world. Their epic traditions, which include some of the greatest legends and myths our world has seen, are brought to life in an unprecedented way.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

9,200-Year-Old Cave Find Challenges Theories on Farming’s Origins A discovery in Uzbekistan shows that the roots of farming stretched far beyond the Fertile Crescent.

What Happened To The Indus Valley Civilization? Explore the mysteries of the Indus Valley Civilisation (Mature Harappan Culture) One of the greatest and most enigmatic societies of the prehistoric world. A society which dwarfed even contemporary Sumeria in scale and left behind innumerable vast cities once home to tens of thousands. If only we could read the words they left behind...

Mysterious T-Shaped Pillars and 50 Neolithic Structures Found in Sayburç, the Heart of Taş Tepeler The findings, which prominently feature enigmatic T-shaped pillars, offer remarkable insights into daily life, ritual practices, and architectural evolution nearly 12,600 years ago.

Meaning-making behavior in a small-brained hominin, Homo naledi, from the late Pleistocene This paper discusses the cognitive implications of potential intentional burial, wall engraving creation, and fire as light source use behaviors by relatively small-brained Homo naledi hominins.

Does this sculpted head show an ancient hunter-gatherer's hairstyle? A carved figure found in northern France, dated to 27,000 years ago, may reflect how hair was styled in a culture that disappeared during the last glacial maximum.

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

New study reveals the brutal effect space travel has on the human body - including accelerated ageing Experts have discovered spaceflight speeds up the ageing of human stem cells, which are critical to the body's natural repair system.

The More Astronomers Watch Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS, the Weirder It Gets From its extraordinary composition, an unusually high carbon dioxide‑to‑water ratio, to its ambiguous size and trajectory, each new data point deepens the mystery, turning what might have been a straightforward comet study into a frontier of interstellar science.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

You Can Transport Yourself to an Alternate World—But It Distorts Your View of Reality, Scientists Say Purpose “reality shifting” mentally or spiritually transports your consciousness into an alternate reality online.

How Consciousness Might Emerge From Thinking About Thinking The brain redescribes perception and memory, weaving a self-aware narrative.

How the Brain Tells Imagination from Reality Seeing and imagining use similar brain machinery. New research reveals the brain circuit that identifies what is real, which may help scientists understand conditions such as schizophrenia.

Consciousness Starts in the Body, Not the Brain: New Neuroscience Study Changes Everything We Knew Scientists may have just turned our understanding of consciousness on its head. A major new study suggests your thoughts and feelings might not come from where you think they do.

Neuroscience reveals the brain disconnect behind music anhedonia For many of us, apathy towards music seems unfathomable. Yet, for 5%-10% of the population, this is their norm.

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

This bright orange shark has shocked and delighted scientists Researchers suspect rare genetic mutations caused the unusual colour, but they don’t know why.

A sixth mass extinction? Not so fast, some scientists say A new analysis suggests recent extinctions have been rare, limited to islands and slowing.

Fast-growing brains may explain how humans—and marmosets—learn to talk Only a handful of other species—including a few songbirds such as cowbirds and zebra finches—learn to "talk" by noting their parents' reactions to their initial coos and gurgles.

Scientist claims life on Earth was not random... but engineered Robert Endres, a scientist from Imperial College London, said that the building blocks of life on Earth might be too complex to have formed naturally, meaning they would have needed something (or someone) to help kickstart the process.

Tiny Tubes Reveal Clues to the Evolution of Complex Life Scientists have identified tubulin structures in primitive Asgard archea that may have been the precursor of our own cellular skeletons.

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

Giant Stone 'Doorway' Discovered in Kazakhstan Sparks Ancient Alien Debate Located at 6,500 feet above sea level near the Chinese border, this enigmatic structure has sparked intense debate about natural geological processes versus human intervention.

UAP hearing will have historic implications: Congresswoman Tuesday will see an unidentified aerial phenomena hearing before the House Oversight Subcommittee to discuss an alleged secret UFO retrieval program operated by the Pentagon.

What’s the Deal with U.F.O.s? Scientists consider whether we’ve been visited by aliens or their technology.

Hellfire missile bounces off mysterious orb in stunning UAP footage shown to Congress Witnesses testify no known technology could survive Hellfire impact.

🌀 Beyond the Known

The observable universe is just 5% of reality, 95% remains invisible! Despite its familiarity, ordinary matter represents only a sliver of the cosmos. It is the island of visibility on which all human understanding of the universe has so far been built.

What’s the Smallest Particle in the Universe? The answer to this supposedly simple particle physics question isn’t so simple.

