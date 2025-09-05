“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

📖 Today’s Book

The Embodied Mind by Francisco Varela, Evan Thompson, and Eleanor Rosch This classic book, first published in 1991, was one of the first to propose the “embodied cognition” approach in cognitive science. It pioneered the connections between phenomenology and science and between Buddhist practices and science—claims that have since become highly influential. Through this cross-fertilization of disparate fields of study, The Embodied Mind introduced a new form of cognitive science called “enaction,” in which both the environment and first person experience are aspects of embodiment. However, enactive embodiment is not the grasping of an independent, outside world by a brain, a mind, or a self; rather it is the bringing forth of an interdependent world in and through embodied action.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Archaeology breakthrough as scientists discover 'door to the afterlife' in Egypt The door is believed to have been seen by the ancient civilisation as a portal for the deceased to move between the tomb and the afterlife.

Archaeologists unearth structures 7,000 years older than Stonehenge in discovery that reshapes human history The discovery was made at Mendik Tepe, near Göbekli Tepe, the 12,000-year-old site known for its monumental stone pillars and early rituals. Preliminary findings suggest Mendik Tepe may date to the earliest phases of the Neolithic period, potentially predating both Göbekli Tepe and Karahantepe, another nearby site known for its anthropomorphic pillars.

They’re 80,000 Years Old and No One Knows Who Made Them. Are These the World’s Oldest Arrowheads? For decades, scientists have debated when our ancestors first mastered the bow and arrow, a skill that transformed hunting, survival, and eventually warfare. Now, a new study suggests that the answer might lie deep in the mountains of Central Asia.

Rewriting History: AI Unravels the Hidden Origins of Papua New Guineans Genomic studies show Papua New Guineans are closely related to Asians, shaped by isolation, adaptation, and Denisovan heritage.

Early Humans Defied Britain's Harshest Ice Age 440,000 Years Ago Archaeological breakthrough at Canterbury reveals Homo heidelbergensis survived the brutal Anglian glaciation, rewriting assumptions about early human resilience and adaptation in prehistoric Europe.

Evidence for deliberate burial of the dead by Homo naledi The spatial positioning of skeletal material, the topography of the subsystem, and observations on sediments within and surrounding features exclude the hypothesis that rapid burial by sediment was a result of gravity-driven slumping or spontaneous movement of sediments. Give a gift subscription

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Cold, icy dwarf planet in the asteroid belt could once have had life At first glance, Ceres looks like a big frozen rock of nothingness but scientists think it might have been a lot more interesting in the past.

The Blind Date of Mars with 3I/ATLAS in a Month On October 3, 2025, the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS will pass within a distance of 29 million kilometers from Mars. At that time, the HiRISE camera onboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter will be able to image 3I/ATLAS with a resolution of 30 kilometers per pixel. Refer a friend

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Is it Possible to Engineer Artificial Consciousness? Professors Karl Friston & Mark Solms, pioneers in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, and theoretical biology, delve into the frontiers of consciousness: "Can We Engineer Artificial Consciousness?". From mimicry to qualia, this historic conversation tackles whether artificial consciousness is achievable - and how.

Ancient Breathwork Meets Modern Neuroscience, Offering Psychedelic Therapy Without Substances, Study Finds A new peer-reviewed study highlights that high-ventilation breathwork (HVB) may contribute to inducing altered states of consciousness (ASCs) as a drug-free approach, with potential therapeutic benefits that may help provide relief for those dealing with emotional pain.

This Rare State of Sleep Could Reveal Secrets of Consciousness For some people, sleep brings a peculiar kind of wakefulness. Not a dream, but a quiet awareness with no content. This lesser-known state of consciousness may hold clues to one of science's biggest mysteries: what it means to be conscious.

First map of mammal brain activity may have shown intuition in action Scientists have mapped the activity that takes place across a mouse's entire brain as it decides how to complete a task - and the results could explain the origin of our gut feelings

How to Evaluate Theories of Consciousness Given the myriad theories of consciousness on offer, how can they be assessed? What criteria should we use to compare and contrast diverse theories? Evaluating Materialism theories, like seeking neural correlates of consciousness, use the scientific method. But what about theories that are not Materialism? Share

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

A Surprising Mathematical Pattern Was Found Hiding in Earth's History According to a recent study, events geologists use to distinguish transitions between geological chapters in Earth's story follow a hidden hierarchical pattern, one that could shed light on both past and future tumult.

Ant queen lays eggs that hatch into two species The finding “is almost impossible to believe and pushes our understanding of evolutionary biology,” says Michael Goodisman, an evolutionary biologist at the Georgia Institute of Technology who was not involved with the new research. “Just when you think you’ve seen it all, social insects reveal another surprise.”

Life thrums with music Listen to the boundless sounds of nature, the great animal orchestra, whose songs imbue the world with fresh meaning. Share The Curiosity Files

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

Luna Announces Hearing on Transparency Relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena During the hearing, members will hear from witnesses on the continued concerns regarding disclosure of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs) and information held by federal agencies and will examine transparency issues surrounding the Department of Defense (DoD) and the intelligence community.

Alien secrets: 11 mysterious UFO encounters that refuse to fade from history While most sightings are dismissed as misidentifications or atmospheric oddities, a select few stand apart – defying scientific and governmental scrutiny and leaving behind more questions than answers. These are cases with solid physical evidence, radar confirmation, or witnessed by military and aviation professionals.

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

Ice makes electricity when bent or stretched Ice shows two ways to produce electricity: flexoelectricity at higher temperatures and ferroelectricity at extremely low temperatures.

What Is the Fourier Transform? Amid the chaos of revolutionary France, one man’s mathematical obsession gave way to a calculation that now underpins much of mathematics and physics. The calculation, called the Fourier transform, decomposes any function into its parts. Share

🌀 Beyond the Known

Astrophysicist 'proves' God is real with groundbreaking maths formula Harvard educated astrophysicist Dr Willie Soon has gone viral after claiming to have mathematically proven the existence of a higher power, but not everybody's convinced.

Magnetic fields billion times weaker than a fridge magnet shaped early universe According to an international team of researchers, the strength of these early magnetic fields was similar to the magnetism produced by human brain neurons.

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!