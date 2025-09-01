“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Ancient city destroyed by waves may confirm global flood myths…

Builders in Scotland uncover 12,000 years of buried history…

New fossils in Ethiopia reveal unknown human lineage…

Study challenges when settlers first arrived in Australia…

Saturn’s icy moon hides an ocean that may host life…

Music after learning alters what details the brain remembers…

Brain has unlimited storage but memory works nothing like a computer…

Life’s first spark may come from RNA joining amino acids…

Evolution occurs in sudden bursts, not gradual steps…

Pentagon tracks 8,000 UFO orbs near secret US bases…

Engineer claims new propulsion design defies gravity itself…

Physicists argue space-time may emerge from deeper reality…

Radical new theory challenges Big Bang inflation model

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Consciousness Explained by Daniel Dennett Consciousness Explained is a full-scale exploration of human consciousness. In this landmark book, Daniel Dennett refutes the traditional, commonsense theory of consciousness and presents a new model, based on a wealth of information from the fields of neuroscience, psychology, and artificial intelligence. Our current theories about conscious life — of people, animal, even robots — are transformed by the new perspectives found in this book.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations