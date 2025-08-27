“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

What did ancient people think when they found fossils?

Uzbekistan cave reveals ancient farming beyond Fertile Crescent…

Denisovan skull redraws human family tree and Ancestor X hunt…

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Origin of ultra-powerful outer-space radio burst identified…

Jupiter’s “fuzzy” core formed gradually, not from collision…

🧠 Mind, Consciousness & Origins of Life

Scientists study rare state of being aware of ‘nothing’…

21st century may bring new “consciousness winter”…

Study claims gut feelings are memories from the future…

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Trees host vast hidden microbiome inside their trunks…

Human brain size capped by survival and energy trade-offs…

Does DNA point to intelligence behind the universe?

Ancient fish fossil challenges theory of jaw-driven evolution…

🛸 The Unexplained & Unusual

NASA study deepens mystery of strange comet 3I/ATLAS…

Investigating unexplained healings at Lourdes shrine in France…

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

Bee brain discovery could revolutionize AI and robotics…

Debate grows: can AIs suffer or be sentient?

Why AI gets stuck in infinite loops — but humans don’t…

🌀 Beyond the Known

Jim Al-Khalili explores the universe’s deepest secret: nothing…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

The Case Against Reality: Why Evolution Hid the Truth from Our Eyes by Donald Hoffman Most of us think seeing is believing. We believe what our eyes see and touch with our hands, and we believe what our senses tell us is real, objective and real. Is that really the case? Cognitive scientist Donald Hoffman challenged this by telling us that we should take our perception seriously, but not take it all as a matter of fact. If you've ever doubted the world in front of you, Hoffman's fascinating work will open the door to a new world for you.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations