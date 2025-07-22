“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Carving on ‘Underwater Stonehenge’ rewrites Ice Age history…

Magnetic crystals in ancient artifacts may explain Earth’s field collapse…

Astronomers find rare object orbiting in sync with Neptune…

Betelgeuse has a hidden companion star, scientists confirm…

Octopuses fooled by rubber hand illusion—just like humans…

Is it time for science and philosophy to reunite?

‘Junk DNA’ found to act as gene-controlling switches…

Animals may find beauty in the world, study suggests…

Strange new structures found hiding inside human cells…

DMT may reveal real entities from other realms…

Quantum teleportation achieved…

Quantum laws may debunk theories of a universe before ours…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Body Electric: Electromagnetism And The Foundation Of Life by Becker & Selden This book tells the fascinating story of our bioelectric selves. Robert O. Becker, a pioneer in the field of regeneration and its relationship to electrical currents in living things, challenges the established mechanistic understanding of the body. He found clues to the healing process in the long-discarded theory that electricity is vital to life. But as exciting as Becker's discoveries are, pointing to the day when human limbs, spinal cords, and organs may be regenerated after they have been damaged, equally fascinating is the story of Becker's struggle to do such original work. The Body Electric explores new pathways in our understanding of evolution, acupuncture, psychic phenomena, and healing.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations