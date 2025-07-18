“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

🔥 Top Stories

Giant 5,500 year old ‘Polish Pyramids’…

Gigantic Roman shoes baffle archaeologists…

Princeton study reveals 200,000 years of human–Neanderthal interbreeding…

Divers recover pieces of the Lighthouse of Alexandria from sea floor…

Did alcohol build civilization? The ‘Drunk Hypothesis’ gains traction…

Ancient DNA reveals Siberian origins of Hungarian and Finnish languages…

Cosmic ‘fossil’ discovery challenges search for Planet 9…

Space weather may have shaped ancient human behavior 41,000 years ago…

China’s lunar soil tech can now make oxygen and fuel for space travel…

Astronomers watch a new solar system forming in real time…

Can your brain run out of memory?

Pain is real—but how we feel it varies more than we think…

Aphantasia: What life is like without a mind’s eye…

Huge magma ‘blobs’ deep inside Earth may trigger deadly eruptions…

F-16 collided with a UFO during 2023 training mission…

Spider-shaped crop circle appears in UK…

DMT researcher claims aliens operate from unseen dimensions…

World’s first atomic blast created material once thought impossible…

Golden ratio: math marvel or myth in disguise?

World in Peril: The Origin , Mission & Scientific Findings of the 46th / 72nd Reconnaissance Squadron by Ken White "To me, there was something almost legendary about the exploits of this remarkable unit, from carrying out dangerous reconnaissance missions over the arctic unknown, to finding three magnetic north poles, to making the discoveries that would lead Pentagon scientists to predict a global cataclysm (only to end up withholding this information from the public).” This nonfiction book is a long-overdue record of these events, both for those who are curious about behind-the-scenes history, and those who are interested in why our planet is a world in peril.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations