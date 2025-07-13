“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Flying Saucers : A Modern Myth of Things Seen in the Skies by Carl Gustav Jung Jung's primary concern in Flying Saucers is not with the reality or unreality of UFOs but with their psychic aspect. Rather than speculate about their possible nature and extraterrestrial origin as alleged spacecraft, he asks what it may signify that these phenomena, whether real or imagined, are seen in such numbers just at a time when humankind is menaced as never before in history. The UFOs represent, in Jung's phrase, "a modern myth."

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

An Entire Civilization Might Be Buried Under the Sahara

Impressive Complex Of 4,000-Year-Old Walled Oases Discovered In The Arabian Desert An international team of archaeologists has reported that identifying this Walled Oases Complex in northwest Saudi Arabia represents a transformative shift in understanding the socioeconomic evolution of this vast and largely unexplored region.

Neanderthals made a ‘Swiss Army knife’ from cave lion bone The study’s authors theorize that some of the tools were initially utilized for jobs like chiseling. Later, Neanderthal artisans broke the bone and reused it for crafting flint tools—a process known as retouching. While the multitool’s additional uses remain unknown, the team argues it offers decisive evidence of Neanderthal ingenuity.

Mysterious pre-Islamic script from Oman finally deciphered Rock faces within the caves and dried riverbeds of Oman’s Dhofar governorate bear nearly 2400-year-old writings that snake across the surface in a mysterious script. For more than a century, these inscriptions—known as the Dhofari script—had defied decipherment.

Quipu: Incas Ancient Knotted Codex The ancient quipu, a system of knotted cords developed by the Inca civilization, served as a method for recording numerical data and possibly narrative content like messages or traditions. This tool enabled the Incas to administer a vast empire without a written language, using knots, cord arrangements, and colors to encode information.

Groundbreaking discovery in Egypt's Sphinx uncovers 'hidden' mystery that fuels theory of underground city Italian researchers, who made waves earlier this year with claims of vast structures hidden beneath the Pyramid of Khafre, now say they have identified a colossal vertical shaft leading and two chambers below the Sphinx.

🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Cosmic Mystery Solved? Earth May Reside Within a Huge ‘Void’ in Space University of Portsmouth scientists attempting to solve the cosmic mystery known as the Hubble Tension suggest that Earth may be located in a massive void in space, which would account for conflicting data related to the universe’s expansion.

Earth's Inner Core Is Solid — Not Liquid — Even Though It's Blistering Hot Earth’s inner core is a roughly 1,500-mile-wide sphere made mostly of iron and nickel. It sits inside the planet’s liquid outer core, which itself is nestled beneath the mantle and crust. The inner core formed roughly a billion years ago as Earth’s interior finally began to cool and solidify following its formation.

Why is the Earth spinning faster? Is time speeding up? Australia’s experts give us their second opinion A standard Earth day is 86,400 seconds, but over three days in July and August, scientists expect the planet’s rotation to quicken relative to the sun.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

“Almost everything is a placebo effect”. Michael Levin discusses how our bodies translate thoughts into actions.

Fascinating new advances in psychedelic science reveal how they may heal the mind New studies are revealing how psychedelics interact with neural circuits, receptor systems, and psychological processes in ways that may support lasting mental health improvements.

Investigating whether we truly have free will In the study’s conclusions it argues that free will is not an absolute but a gradual phenomenon. "We do not possess total or unlimited free will—but that doesn't mean it doesn't exist." The author advocates for the use of the term "personal autonomy" in place of the often loaded notion of "free will."

How does your brain know something is real? Your brain blends imagination and reality—sometimes too well.

Brains Process Speech and Singing Differently Musicologists and neuroscientists have been trying to understand what turns speech into music.

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Associative conditioning in gene regulatory network models increases integrative causal emergence This study shows that as biological networks learn, they become more integrated and act more like a unified whole rather than just a collection of parts. This increased "wholeness" seems to be shaped by evolution and could help us better understand intelligence, as well as open new paths for medical research and treatments.

Mighty mitochondria: Cell powerhouses harnessed for healing In the last five years, a widening array of scientists have begun exploring mitochondria transplantation for heart damage after cardiac arrest, brain damage following stroke, and damage to organs destined for transplantation.

Memories without brains Certain slime moulds can make decisions, solve mazes and remember things. What can we learn from the blob?

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

‘Incredible video’ captured during Alberta storm could be rare ball lightning event

U.S. Government Confirms Multiple Drone Incursions Over Pantex Nuclear Facility; Newly Released Documents Reveal Previously Unreported Security Events These records offer a detailed official account to date of aerial incursions over the Pantex nuclear facility. They outline multiple instances of unauthorized drone activity, describe the responses initiated by security personnel, and highlight continued concerns about the protection of critical national infrastructure from aerial threats.

The Pentagon's Ghostbusters | Rogue military officials hunted UFOs, ghosts and monsters A rogue group of paranormal true believers inside the US government have spent the last few decades hunting UFOs, ghosts and all kinds of monsters. New government documents reveal more shocking stories about this "religious" group, who want American tax dollars to fund their supernatural crusades. Some say they are pioneers that will change the world. Others say they are "crazy" and a potential national security concern. Believe it or not, this is a horrifying "true" story.

UFO reporting is caught between excess sensationalism and excess skepticism The division centers on those who find a historic and continuing U.S. government cover-up of alien vehicles behind every door and those who suggest all UFOs can be categorized with conventional explanations. The truth almost certainly lies somewhere in the middle.

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

What if AI is already conscious? Sentience explained Could artificial intelligence already be conscious? Are today’s AI systems truly aware — or are we just projecting human qualities onto machines? As machine learning systems like ChatGPT become more advanced, questions about consciousness in AI are becoming impossible to ignore. From unexplained emergent behaviours to the possibility of strange new forms of awareness, could we be facing a moral blind spot?

