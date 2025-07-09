“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

3,500-year-old Peruvian trading city rewrites early American history…

Chaco Canyon may be the world’s largest astronomical clock…

Neolithic timber halls older than Stonehenge found under Scottish school…

Easter Island not as isolated as once believed, new study finds…

140,000-year-old hybrid skull hints at Homo sapiens–Neanderthal mixing…

Flash of light captured on Saturn—did something just hit the planet?

Meteorite fragments challenge the accepted solar system timeline…

Your brain might not be the only conscious organ in your body…

Plato warned that addictive pleasures could disconnect us from reality…

Vast underground fungal networks support forests—but remain a mystery…

Physicist claims aliens might live on Dyson spheres around white dwarfs…

1,000-lb robotic wheels now farm strawberries in Dyson glasshouses…

Nietzsche vs Pinker: Is music the true foundation of language?

Mathematicians hunt a colossal number that may define math’s limits…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

The Grammar of Angels by Edward Wilson-Lee Does there exist a form of speech so powerful as to allow the speaker to control the listener, taking over their thoughts and even their will? Renaissance prodigy and polymath Giovanni Pico della Mirandola – the uncontested marvel of an age of true wonders – believed that there was. The Grammar of Angels tells how Pico dedicated his short, brilliant life to finding a philosophy that would settle the most important questions about human existence. This philosophy would, he believed, provide tools by which man could transcend his mortal limitations and join the ranks of the angels.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations