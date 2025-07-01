“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

World’s oldest boomerang found in Poland—over 40,000 years old…

Ultra-precise stone vases suggest lost ancient Egyptian technology…

DNA reveals 9,000-year-old matrilineal society in Neolithic Turkey…

Hominin fossils found beneath the Java Sea rewrite Southeast Asia's past…

NASA finds Earth's magnetic field tied to atmospheric oxygen levels…

Fireball streaks across southeastern U.S…

Early universe “mini halo” discovery sheds light on galaxy formation…

Sleep stitches spatial memories into cognitive maps, new study finds…

Stage 2 sleep boosts “Eureka” problem-solving moments after napping…

Plant cells weigh neighbours and size to decide whether to divide…

Exercise sends direct mechanical signals to energy centres in cells…

Squid-inspired material mimics camouflage and thermal control…

Top physicists dismantle the “many worlds” theory of quantum reality…

Scientists trap light in imaginary time for the first time…

and much, much more….

📖 Today’s Book

Oxygen: The molecule that made the world by Nick Lane Oxygen takes the reader on an enthralling journey, as gripping as a thriller, as it unravels the unexpected ways in which oxygen spurred the evolution of life and death. The book explains far more than the size of ancient insects: it shows how oxygen underpins the origin of biological complexity, the birth of photosynthesis, the sudden evolution of animals, the need for two sexes, the accelerated ageing of cloned animals like Dolly the sheep, and the surprisingly long lives of bats and birds.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations