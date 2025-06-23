“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🔥 Top Stories

Why don’t Sumerian texts mention the mysterious “handbag” motif…

Did a magnetic pole reversal help wipe out the Neanderthals?

Dragon Man skull officially identified as Denisovan—rewriting human evolution…

Massive metal anomaly discovered under the surface of the Moon…

Could dark matter clouds be acting like lampshades, dimming stars?

Asteroid may hit Moon in 2032—shrapnel could threaten satellites…

True connection might exist only in silence…

Forgiveness doesn’t blur memories—it rewires how we feel about them…

Woman carries never-before-seen blood type…

Moths use starlight to navigate thousands of miles…

Trees may sense the summer solstice as a biological calendar cue…

Marine worms rewrote their genome to survive on land—overnight…

Scientists track strange sky “sprites” and jets from orbit…

New military footage captures disc-shaped UFO in cloud cover…

MIT engineers convert skin cells directly into brain cells…

New theory says time has three dimensions—and space is just the paint…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access or start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

Babylon: Mesopotamia and the Birth of Civilization by Paul Kriwaczek

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations