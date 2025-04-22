The Curiosity Files

The Curiosity Files

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheGreatAwakening's avatar
TheGreatAwakening
1d

Your last link doesn't work, fyi.

Itzhak Bentov was a genius (the man killed in a plane crash). I, too, recently thought it was odd that he was.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Curiosity Files
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture