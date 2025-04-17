“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein

Welcome to The Curiosity Files!

Twice a week, I’ll journey through the most fascinating discoveries across ancient history, human origins, space, consciousness, cutting-edge science and the unexplained.

🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

Early Anatolian Genes: Genetic Links Between Girmeler Mound and 17,000-Year-Old Pınarbaşı Skeletons. Despite being a hunter-gatherer society, they were also trying their hand at farming, marking a significant development as this is the first evidence of such practices in Western Anatolia. This challenges the long-held belief that migration waves from east to west led to the establishment of the first settlements around 7000 BC.

Global Deluge: Unifying Myths, Geology, and Biblical Accounts Around 4000 BC. The notion of a global flood echoes through the annals of human history, woven into the fabric of countless cultures, religious traditions, and scientific investigations. This recurring theme suggests a shared memory of a cataclysmic event that reshaped the Earth and its inhabitants. This article explores how geological evidence, worldwide flood narratives, and the biblical story of Noah’s Flood converge to describe a singular, devastating deluge that altered the course of human civilization.

Children Helped Ancient Cave Artists Contact Spirit Entities, Study Reveals. A team of prehistoric archaeologists from Tel Aviv University has proposed a new hypothesis to explain a long-standing mystery: Why did ancient humans bring very young children deep into underground cave painting sites, through dark and dangerous passages? Their answer: because in prehistoric societies, children were seen as mediators between the physical and spiritual worlds, and caves were sacred spaces with portals that allowed for contact with supernatural or other-dimensional beings.

Ancient humans may have faced radiation risk 41,000 years ago. A weakening of Earth’s magnetic field known as the Laschamps event would have increased the threat of solar radiation, perhaps requiring ancient humans to invent protective measures.

📖 Today’s Book

Strange Attractor: The Hallucinatory Life of Terence McKenna by Graham St John An intellectual biography of one of the most celebrated and yet least understood figures of the late twentieth century, Terence McKenna. A stand-up philosopher who made a unique contribution to science, humanism, and the hidden arts, Terence McKenna (1946-2000) was the twentieth century’s psychedelic Renaissance man. Perfecting his rugged philosophy on the role of psychedelics in evolution, consciousness, and time, McKenna was a riotous charmer who stalked the shadows, but also sought the iridescence. This book is an engaging chronicle of the life, works, and legacy of this brazen adventurer of the inner and outer dimensions, whose weird intelligence affected multitudes and who continues to haunt the present.



🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Mysterious 'portal' discovered on Mars by NASA that could lead to new world of alien life. 'Holes such as this are of particular interest because they might be portals to lower levels that extend into expansive underground caves,' NASA researchers said. 'If so, these naturally occurring tunnels are relatively protected from the harsh surface of Mars, making them relatively good candidates to contain Martian life,' they added.

Red planet comes alive! Minerals found on Mars signal a water and ‘possibly life-supporting’ past. “Sulphate minerals exist with different amounts of water in most regions on Mars and allow us to understand how water moved around the planet, which is key to understanding its past habitability,” Dr. Michael Jones, of Queensland University of Technology in Australia, said in a statement.

Rare 26,000-year-old fire-making tricks reveal how early humans braved Ice Age. In a study published in Geoarchaeology, scientists employed a series of innovative geoarchaeological techniques to locate three hearths in Ukraine from the depths of winter, also known as the Last Glacial Maximum 26,500-19,000 years ago. Temperatures in Europe dipped and remained between -16 to -4 degrees Fahrenheit.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Viewing art can boost well-being by giving meaning to life. The simple act of looking at a piece of visual art can boost your well-being, a new research study has found, and this benefit can be gained in a hospital setting as well as an art gallery.

How the brain controls movement under uncertainty. A new study by neuroscientists shows that our brain deals with different forms of visual uncertainty during movements in distinct ways. Depending on the type of uncertainty, planning and execution of movements in the brain are affected differently. These findings could help to optimize brain-computer interfaces that, for example, help people with paralysis to control prostheses or computers with their thoughts alone.

Purple is not REAL. It is only a 'pigment' of your imagination. The colour purple doesn't exist; it is only a figment of our brain, which throws up the colour when it is confused. A study suggests that our brain isn't able to comprehend the colours red and blue when they appear together. So the head-scratching event leads the brain to create the colour purple.

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Deep sea craft filmed unprecedented footage of a colossal squid. These deep sea dwellers, which live exclusively in Antarctic waters, are rarely seen, so they're largely mysterious. But the Schmidt Ocean Institute, a well-traveled ocean exploration group, has used a high-tech robot to film the first-ever confirmed footage of colossal squid in its natural and remote marine environs.

How Crocodiles Have Survived Over 230 Million Years and Two Mass Extinction Events. Learn why a comprehensive comparison of crocodile skulls, teeth, and jaws hints that generalists, not specialists are best built for longevity.

‘We Are Not Programmed to Die,’ Says Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan. The structural biologist, who has devoted his life to studying the processes behind aging, discusses the surprising things he has learned and the public misunderstandings about longevity.

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

A Signal Too Strange to Ignore – And It May Reveal a New Kind of Matter. Top quarks, typically too short-lived to pair up, may have briefly bonded into a mysterious object known as toponium. This unexpected observation challenges assumptions about particle behavior at the LHC and could reshape how physicists explore the quantum frontier.

Google’s groundbreaking tech lets humans converse with dolphins in real-time. DolphinGemma receives and interprets audio inputs and then predicts likely subsequent sounds for recreation. Then, it partners with the CHAT system installed on the modified Google Pixel smartphones. The CHAT system cannot entirely translate a dolphin’s natural way of communication, but it can help humans establish a more simplified, shared vocabulary.

To Make Language Models Work Better, Researchers Sidestep Language. We insist that large language models repeatedly translate their mathematical processes into words. There may be a better way.

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

Viral CIA file about aliens attacking soldiers takes off with UFO intrigue. The viral report summarizes an article published by Canadian Weekly World News and the Ukrainian paper Holos Ukrayiny and was initially released to the public in May 2000. The firsthand report describes a retaliatory alien attack after Soviet soldiers reportedly shot down a UFO flying over a military base.

Insider Accounts Detail How Diamond-Formation Drone Swarm Evaded Detection, Triggering Wright-Patterson Airspace Shutdown. The incident report, which lists seven members of the 88th Security Forces Squadron, one Major General and one Brigadier General, shows how events unfolded on the night of 13 December 2024.

🌀 Beyond the Known

The Memory of the Universe — Does the Cosmos Remember? ThinkCosmos dives into the emerging theory that the universe holds a memory — not just metaphorically, but literally. From black hole paradoxes and gravitational wave imprints to entropy, time, and consciousness, this video explores the bold new frontier where physics meets philosophy.

David Deutsch: "There is only one interpretation of quantum mechanics" The many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics says that all possible outcomes of quantum measurements are physically realised in different worlds. These many worlds have proved extremely contentious, with critics arguing that they are mere fantasy. In this interview Deutsch explains the philosophy behind the many-worlds interpretation and argues that not only is it the best interpretation of quantum mechanics – it is the only interpretation. Share

Which story intrigued you the most? Let me know in the comments below and provide links to any curiosities you have found!

Until next time, stay curious!