🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations

50,000-year-old unknown human lineage yields genetic clues to Sahara’s earliest people. In this pioneering study, researchers analyzed 7,500-year-old African women and found a whole new human lineage.

Another Egyptian Giza pyramid bombshell as new 'evidence' on underground city discovery that 'reshapes history'. Italian researchers said that not only are the shafts and chambers they found deep below the Khafre pyramid 38,000 years old, but also the Giza complex.

Prehistoric Human Populations Shifted East at the End of the Ice Age. Learn why drastic drops in temperature sent European hunter-gathers in search of a warmer place to live.

From Göbeklitepe to Mesopotamia: The Ancient Era Set to Be Rediscovered. Researchers are revealing new details about daily life, social dynamics, cultural practices, and political systems. With the help of cutting-edge technology, they can now access information once believed to be out of reach. These discoveries provide a glimpse into the past and offer essential insights into the foundations of modern societies. Share

The Holographic Universe: The Revolutionary Theory of Reality by Michael Talbot Nearly everyone is familiar with holograms—three-dimensional images projected into space with the aid of a laser. Two of the world's most eminent thinkers believe that the universe itself may be a giant hologram, quite literally a kind of image or construct created, at least in part, by the human mind. University of London physicist David Bohm, a protégé of Einstein and one of the world's most respected quantum physicists, and Stanford neurophysiologist Karl Pribram, an architect of our modern understanding of the brain, have developed a remarkable new way of looking at the universe. Their theory explains not only many of the unsolved puzzles of physics but also such mysterious occurrences as telepathy, out-of-body and near-death experiences, "lucid" dreams, and even religious and mystical experiences such as feelings of cosmic unity and miraculous healings.



🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries

Toxic dust on Mars would present serious hazard for astronauts. Substances such as silica, gypsum, perchlorates and nanophase iron oxides contained in Martian dust could have life-threatening effects on members of a potential Mars mission, according to a study published in the journal GeoHealth last month.

Scientists Say There May Be Life on the Moon. In a preprint study presented at the 56th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference last month, scientists propose that permanently shadowed regions of the Moon, or PSRs, have the right conditions to shelter microbial life forms — which could have profound implications for our efforts to explore the Earth's craggy satellite.

Four tiny rocky planets found orbiting Barnard's star: A milestone discovery Situated just six light-years away, Barnard's Star has long been a source of fascination—and frustration—due to numerous false planet detections in the past.

🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life

Scientists Identify a Brain Structure That Filters Consciousness. Neuroscientists have observed for the first time how structures deep in the brain are activated when the brain becomes aware of its own thoughts, known as conscious perception.

Perceiving One’s Own Body – Already Babies Sense Their Heartbeat and Breathing. A recent study demonstrates for the first time that babies as young as 3 months can perceive their own heartbeat. In addition, the team also investigated for the first-time infants’ perception of their own breathing and found developments during the first two years of life.

The brain may 'move' between related ideas in the same way it navigates from one location to another. Using a mathematical model, scientists explored how the human brain might represent information about physical spaces and about people, places and things. Turns out, it may process both in a similar way.

🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth

Intelligence Evolved at Least Twice in Vertebrate Animals. Complex neural circuits likely arose independently in birds and mammals, suggesting that vertebrates evolved intelligence multiple times.

How cells repair their mitochondria: Research uncovers a specialized recycling system. These special cellular compartments act like recycling centers, eliminating the damaged genetic material.

Dying Cells Play a Vital, Unexpected Role in Healing. When studying necrosis in fruit flies (Drosophila melanogaster, well known for their regenerative capabilities), a team of researchers at Arizona State University (ASU) noticed something unexpected: in their dying moments, cells surrounding those hit by necrosis send out signals encouraging cell growth in healthier parts of the tissue.

Scientists Discover a “Second Heart” That Powers Our Blood Circulation. A surprising discovery reveals the aorta’s hidden role in supporting blood circulation. New research shows how this often-overlooked vessel may assist the heart in ways we never imagined.

'Uniquely human' language capacity found in bonobos. In a first, researchers have seen a nonhuman animal combine different calls to make new meanings

🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology

Secretive Russian Military Satellites Release Mystery Object into Orbit. A trio of classified Russian satellites, called Kosmos, has sparked intrigue in space-tracking circles after an unidentified object was launched into orbit.

AI model passes Turing Test 'better than a human'. The Turing Test, first proposed by the British computer scientist Alan Turing in 1950, is meant to be a barometer of whether artificial intelligence can match human intelligence. The test involves a text-based conversation with a human interrogator, who has to assess whether the interaction is with another human or a machine.

🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual

Close encounters: inside Japan’s growing fascination with UFOs. “Since the pandemic, there has been a new spin on the world’s philosophy and a new understanding that nothing is set in stone,” Greg Sullivan, director of the Japan Extraterrestrial Intelligence Centre, said.

Will the Declassification Task Force or President Trump Compel the DoD to Release its Trove of Unclassified UAP Videos? Knowledge is power, and empowering the American people whenever possible is as important as empowering the bureaucracies that collect military and intelligence information.



🌀 Beyond the Known

Scientist says the Universe has fooled us and we may be living in a giant hologram. The universe isn't a three dimensional structure full of planets, life forms and buildings – but actually one 'giant holographic projection', boffins believe. And all aspects of humanity could actually be images on a two-dimensional surface, if a recent study is accurate.

'Quantum Darwinism' may explain why we live in a shared reality. A framework inspired by evolution may demonstrate why two observers see the same non-quantum world emerge from the many fuzzy probabilities of the quantum realm

