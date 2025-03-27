“Curiosity is its own reason. Aren’t you in awe when you contemplate the mysteries of eternity, of life, of the marvellous structure behind reality?” Albert Einstein
🗿 Ancient Mysteries, Archaeology & Lost Civilizations
The Birth of Aphrodite, Part II: An Ancient Catastrophe in the Skies.
To the Greeks she was considered to be the equivalent of a number of other ancient near eastern goddess, the most notable of these being the Egyptian goddess Isis. In the Pyramid Texts, Isis is connected to Sopdet, the star Sirius, which was considered to be the Herald of the Inundation. As Iset-Sopdet or Isis-Sothis, the goddess was known as the bringer of the flood.
3,700-Year-Old Ceremonial Stone Circle Found In Derbyshire Forest.
A recent archaeological discovery has unveiled that a previously assumed solitary standing stone in a Derbyshire Forest is actually part of an extensive prehistoric complex.
Australians are destroying our ancient past - Why bury humanity’s earliest ancestors?
These are some of the most tantalising hominid fossils ever unearthed, as they exhibit features that suggest wide migration and intermixing between early human species (Neanderthals, Denisovans, etc.). They might even challenge the Out of Africa thesis, still the consensus among scientists. Mungo Man, in particular, appears to have mitochondrial DNA distinct from that of every single living human. And yet, as you read this, those human fossils are being reburied.
The secrets of Britain’s connection with the world’s least known ancient civilizations.
How Bronze Age British industry contributed to Mediterranean civilization 33 centuries ago.
Excavations under Church of the Holy Sepulchre reveal evidence of ancient garden.
The findings, revealed through a landmark excavation conducted as part of renovations in the church, showed evidence of the presence of olive trees and grapevines from around 2,000 years ago. This evidence aligns with the Gospel of John’s description of the site where Jesus was crucified and buried.
12,000-Year-Old Rock Carvings Leave Researchers Baffled, Hint At Lost Civilization.
The carvings — which depict a wide variety of things such as animals, humans, birds, and geometric shapes — have given archaeologists groundbreaking insights into the ancient history of the area.
🌌 Cosmic & Space Mysteries
Younger Dryas Mystery: Cosmic Catastrophe or Paleo Anomaly?
As the earth surfaced from the last ice-age, the glaciers drained into the oceans and sea-levels rose by over 100 meters. Then, for reasons nobody can sufficiently yet explain, temperatures suddenly plummeted to lows as chilling as the ice-age itself and didn’t improve for the next 1,200 years. Two leading hypotheses have emerged: the Younger Dryas Impact Hypothesis (YDIH) and the Solar Flare Theory.
Aurora on Neptune confirmed after decades of suspicion.
Researchers have just unlocked one of the planet's mysteries by using the unique capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope to spot auroras glowing in its atmosphere.
Curiosity finds largest-ever organic molecules on Mars.
The trio of long-chain compounds preserved in Martian soil are believed to be the remnants of prebiotic components required for life to develop on Earth.
🧠 The Mind, Consciousness & the Origins of Life
The reality gap - An Interview on Perception, the Brain, and the Limits of Knowledge.
Our brains do not just passively perceive the world—they construct it. Research shows that imagined and real experiences can produce strikingly similar neural activity, raising deep questions about the nature of reality itself. As the line between perception and imagination blurs, what determines our sense of what is real?
The interplay of two genes illuminates how the large human brain evolved.
The results show that the two genes act in a finely tuned interplay: one ensures that the progenitor cells of the brain multiply more, while the other causes these cells to transform into a different type of progenitor cell—the cells that later form the nerve cells of the brain. In the course of evolution, this interplay has led to the human brain being unique in its size and complexity.
The Mysterious Flow of Fluid in the Brain.
Encased in the skull, perched atop the spine, the brain has a carefully managed existence. It receives only certain nutrients, filtered through the blood-brain barrier; a
🦠 Evolutionary Oddities & Life on Earth
Mysterious Golden Orb Found at The Bottom of The Ocean.
For the scientists making the discovery, it wasn't entirely clear what the mysterious orb might be. Initial suggestions from the researchers conducting the livestream of the dive included an egg casing from a mystery species, a dead sponge, or a coral.
First map of human brain mitochondria is ‘groundbreaking’ achievement.
The results show that mitochondria, which generate the energy that powers cells, differ in type and density in different parts of the brain. For example, the evolutionarily oldest brain regions have a lower density of mitochondria than newer regions.
How survivors spanned the globe after Earth's biggest mass extinction.
Scientists don't call it the "Great Dying" for nothing. About 252 million years ago, upward of 80% of all marine species vanished during the end-Permian mass extinction—the most extreme event of its kind in Earth's history. What followed was a mysterious, multimillion-year span that could be called the "Great Dulling," when marine animal communities looked remarkably alike all over the planet.
The Evolution of the Human Face: Why It Became Smaller and More Delicate.
By stopping facial growth earlier, humans developed a more gracile (delicate and refined) face, which contrasts sharply with the robust and protruding faces of Neanderthals.
🚀 Cutting-Edge Science & Technology
Ethically sourced “spare” human bodies could revolutionize medicine.
Recent advances in biotechnology now provide a pathway to producing living human bodies without the neural components that allow us to think, be aware, or feel pain.
First time ever: New 2-sec quantum process beats supercomputer for random numbers.
A team of researchers have developed a protocol demonstrating certified randomness for the first time.
Scientists Capture DNA Unwinding for the First Time.
For DNA to replicate, the helix must first unwind and break the DNA from a double strand into two single strands. Upon binding, helicases melt the DNA, breaking the chemical bonds holding the double helix together. They then pull the two strands apart, allowing other enzymes to complete the replication. Without this first step, no DNA can be replicated. In this way, helicases are machines or, because of their size, nanomachines.
🛸 The Unexplained & the Unusual
Mysterious glowing orbs 'coming from mothership' off Florida coast spark fears of another drone invasion.
Residents of Daytona Beach have described the unidentified objects rising directly from the ocean and flying over the surface of the water.
CIA confirmed Ark of the Covenant’s existence using remote viewing, resurfaced declassified docs claim.
Remote viewer #32’s vision described a secret Middle Eastern location of the object — which they don’t know is the Ark — but they say is “protected by entities,” the document reveals.
Does all intelligent life face a Great Filter?
The Universe should be full of alien civilizations. Why can’t we find any?
🌀 Beyond the Known
Scientists Discover Motion Where Physics Said There Should Be None.
A hidden quantum wave may keep particles moving, even when everything else freezes.
We may have found the edge of quantum theory – what’s beyond it?
Researchers have identified the border between quantum physics and some as-yet-unknown post-quantum realm by mathematically analysing all possible measurements of simple quantum systems.
Entangled in self-discovery: Quantum computers analyze their own entanglement.
Similar to humans going on journeys of self-discovery, quantum computers are also capable of deepening their understanding of their own foundations.
